TEXT-S&P affirms Volkswagen Financial Services AG ratings
June 26, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Volkswagen Financial Services AG ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Germany-based Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS)'s exposure to 
higher-risk countries has led us to revise its anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
     -- The change in anchor, with all other rating factors remaining 
unchanged, has led us to revise VW FS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 
'bbb-' from 'bbb'.
     -- We consider VW FS to be core to its ultimate parent Volkswagen AG (VW 
AG) and equalize its ratings with those of the parent company leading to three 
notches of support into our long-term rating on VW FS to reflect the company's 
core status.
     -- We are affirming the 'A-/A-2' ratings on VW FS and its 100% subsidiary 
VW Bank GmbH and the 'K-1' national scale rating on VW FS' core Swedish 
subsidiary Volkswagen Finans Sverige AB.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on VW AG, as well as our 
opinion that captive finance operations will remain integral to VW AG's 
worldwide strategy.
 
Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'A-' 
long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Germany-based Volkswagen Financial 
Services AG (VW FS) and its subsidiary Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank). The 
outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable. 

In addition, we affirmed the 'K-1' short-term Nordic national scale rating on 
VW FS' wholly owned subsidiary in Sweden, Volkswagen Finans Sverige AB, which 
we regard as a "core" subsidiary of VW FS.

Rationale 
We affirmed the ratings on VW FS and its subsidiaries because our view of VW 
FS' core status to parent Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Stable/A-2) is unchanged. 

In accordance with our group rating methodology we equalize the ratings on VW 
FS with those on VW AG, mirroring the bank's core position in VW AG's overall 
business model. VW FS remains a significant earnings and equity contributor to 
its parent, and the group considers captive-finance operations to be integral 
to its strategy. Accordingly, we incorporate three notches of support above 
the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) into our ratings on VW FS. 

We have revised VW FS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb-' 
from 'bbb'. The lower SACP on VW FS reflects the change in our assessment of 
VW FS' anchor, which is based on the blended economic risk score of the 
countries where VW FS operates and the industry risk score where the company 
is domiciled.

Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 
commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk 
score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'. 

We assessed the economic risk for VW FS by analyzing its weighted exposure at 
default (EAD) in customer loans to nonbanks in each country in which it 
operates. VW FS conducts about 65% of its lending in countries and regions 
with weaker economic risk scores than Germany, especially Brazil, countries in 
Asia Pacific, France, and the U.K. We lowered our economic risk scores for 
some of these countries in the past months. Consequently, we have revised the 
weighted economic risk score for VW FS to '3' from '2', which is weaker than 
that for a purely German domestic institution. According to our criteria, our 
assessment of the blended economic score based on EAD as of year-end 2011, 
combined with and industry risk score of '3', leads to a change in our anchor 
for VW FS to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. 

Our assessment of all other rating components for VW FS are unchanged. Our 
ratings on VW FS are therefore based on the company's 'bbb+' anchor, its 
"weak" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define 
these terms. 

Outlook
The stable outlook on VW FS mirrors that on its parent, VW AG. It reflects our 
view that captive-finance operations will remain integral to the VW group's 
overall corporate strategy. We expect VW FS to preserve an overall 
satisfactory financial profile, despite the increasing risk of economic 
slowdown in most of the markets in which the bank operates.

As a "core" entity to VW AG, any rating action on the parent--positive or 
negative--would translate in a similar action on VW FS.

We could lower the ratings on VW FS if we saw weaker commitment from VW AG to 
support its subsidiary, which could call into question our view of VW FS as 
"core" entity within the VW group. This could happen if VW AG were to 
relinquish its majority ownership in VW FS or if the captive-finance 
operations were to cease to be pivotal in the VW group's worldwide strategy. 
We view these two risks as extremely remote at this stage.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating       A-/Stable/A-2

SACP                       bbb-
 Anchor                    bbb+
 Business Position         Weak (-2)
 Capital and Earnings      Adequate (0)
 Risk Position             Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity     Average (0) and Adequate (0)

Support                    +3
 GRE Support               0
 Group Support             +3
 Sovereign Support         0

Additional Factors         0
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
     -- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007
     -- Full analysis on Volkswagen AG, Jan. 6, 2012
     -- Research Update: Germany-Based Volkswagen Financial Services 'A-/A-2' 
Ratings Affirmed Following Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Dec. 8, 2011
     -- BICRA on Germany Maintained At Group '2', Nov. 9, 2011
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Volkswagen Bank GmbH
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Stable/A-2      

Volkswagen Finans Sverige AB
 Nordic National Scale Rating           --/--/K-1          

Volkswagen Financial Services AG
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

Volkswagen Bank GmbH
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 

Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 

Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 

Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-                 

*Guaranteed by Volkswagen Financial Services AG

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

