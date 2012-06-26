TEXT-Fitch publishes report on Mexican toll road performance in 2011

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has published its Special Report ‘Mexican Toll Roads - Performance Update as of 2011’. This report is a follow-up to the report ‘Autopistas de Cuota en Mexico: en Recuperacion?’ published in November 2010. The report comments on the performance of Mexican toll road-backed securities rated by Fitch in terms of both the historic debt service coverage ratio as well as the long-term debt service coverage ratio projected for each transaction’s base case scenario. In addition, the report highlights the key factors, which, besides debt coverage and structural features, are taken into consideration when rating these issues. While the debt service coverage ratio is driven by a combination of factors, there has been an overall improvement in toll road performance during 2011. Urban segments (largely used to commute to work or school), continue to be the most resilient to adverse economic conditions. Albeit at different rates, the majority of the Fitch-rated toll road segments have been improving, contributing to the stable credit profile of Mexican toll road-backed securities. The sound creditworthiness of these issues has largely been attributed to the flexibility and credit enhancements that characterize these structures. The average short-term debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of issues placed prior to 2007 shows a marked decline during the 2008-2009 periods, followed by a slow recovery during the next two years. ‘Although the signs of recovery were still inconsistent at the end of 2011, they were stronger than in 2010,’ said Astra Castillo, Director of Fitch’s Global Infrastructure Group in Mexico. ‘While it is clear that more time will be needed to recover lost ground, toll roads generally appear to be on their way back to pre-crisis traffic levels.’ The full report is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)