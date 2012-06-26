FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on Zayo Group LLC
June 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P on Zayo Group LLC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Louisville, Colo.-based Zayo Group LLC, including the 'B' corporate credit
rating and stable outlook, remain unchanged following the company's proposed
$120 million add-on to its term loan facility due 2019. The proposal will
increase the size of the facility to $1.62 billion from $1.5 billion. The
issue-level rating on the senior secured debt remains 'B' with a '4' recovery
rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates expectations for average (30%-50%)
recovery of principal in the event of default. We expect the company to use
funds from the transaction to increase liquidity and potentially fund future
acquisitions. 

Our ratings on Zayo continue to reflect a financial risk assessment of "highly 
leveraged" and a business risk assessment of "weak." (For the complete 
corporate credit rating rationale, please see the research update on Zayo, 
published June 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

RATINGS LIST

Zayo Group LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating            B/Stable/--
 Senior Secured
  $1.62 bil term loan fac due 2019  B
   Recovery Rating                  4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

