TEXT-S&P on Zayo Group LLC

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Louisville, Colo.-based Zayo Group LLC, including the 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, remain unchanged following the company's proposed $120 million add-on to its term loan facility due 2019. The proposal will increase the size of the facility to $1.62 billion from $1.5 billion. The issue-level rating on the senior secured debt remains 'B' with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating indicates expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of default. We expect the company to use funds from the transaction to increase liquidity and potentially fund future acquisitions. Our ratings on Zayo continue to reflect a financial risk assessment of "highly leveraged" and a business risk assessment of "weak." (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see the research update on Zayo, published June 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect). RATINGS LIST Zayo Group LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $1.62 bil term loan fac due 2019 B Recovery Rating 4