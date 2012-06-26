TEXT-Fitch: U.S. RMBS recovery held back by regulatory uncertainty

June 26 - Fitch Ratings believes continued uncertainty relating to aspects of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 has caused many traditional RMBS issuers to delay their issuance plans. Of particular concern are the details surrounding the definition and creation of an exemption from the risk-retention requirements for qualified residential mortgages (QRMs) proposed by the federal agencies in their related Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPR) in March 2011. Some further clarity on the matter is hoped for in the third quarter of this year. The proposed legislation includes both a risk-retention component and a concept of premium capture. Securities backed exclusively by QRMs are exempt from the risk-retention requirement. Since most potential issuers do not intend to create securities outside the aegis of QRMs, the final definition is important. Also, in its current form, the related premium capture reserve account that has been proposed could cause valuation and accounting difficulties and slow securitization. Although the Dodd-Frank Act provided for the final regulations to become effective one year after publication for residential mortgages, there have been delays and extensions to commentary periods on the NPR. Also, on May 31, 2012, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) re-opened another comment period pertaining to mortgage-ability-to-pay, which would ultimately constrain Dodd-Frank's treatment of QRMs, with a closing of July 9, 2012. We expect the CFPB to produce a revised proposal that will affect QRMs in the third quarter. It will be subject to further public comment and could be finalized after the presidential election. We believe the new proposal will largely resemble the initial proposal put forth in 2011. However, certain features of the new proposal are likely to remain under close scrutiny and may be subject to further revision, including the premium capture feature. While key aspects remain under review and until final determinations are made with regard to QRMs, these delays and associated uncertainties may preempt a robust return of the RMBS market, including activity from commercial bank issuers that traditionally have played a meaningful role in this sector. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.