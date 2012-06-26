TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens TO 227 BPS

June 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 11 basis points (bps) to 227 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 4 bps to 689 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 12 bps to 156 bps, 'A' widened by 13 bps to 198 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 11 bps to 275 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 6 bps to 490 bps, 'B' widened by 5 bps to 728 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 7 bps to 1,110 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 10 bps each to 317 bps, 321 bps, and 350 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 6 bps to 341 bps, and utilities expanded by 17 bps to 236 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 209 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 677 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 737 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.