TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens TO 227 BPS
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P investment-grade composite spread widens TO 227 BPS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 11
basis points (bps) to 227 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 4 bps to 689 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 12 bps
to 156 bps, 'A' widened by 13 bps to 198 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 11 bps to 275
bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 6 bps to 490 bps, 'B' widened by 5 bps to 728
bps, and 'CCC' widened by 7 bps to 1,110 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications 
expanded by 10 bps each to 317 bps, 321 bps, and 350 bps, respectively. Banks 
expanded by 6 bps to 341 bps, and utilities expanded by 17 bps to 236 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 209 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 
average of 677 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 737 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

