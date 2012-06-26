FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P releases criteria framework for covered bond ratings
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P releases criteria framework for covered bond ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today presented its overall
framework for rating covered bonds (see "Covered Bond Ratings Framework:
Methodology And Assumptions"). The article supplements Standard & Poor's
methodology and assumptions for rating covered bonds and provides references to
related criteria articles in the appendices. For transparency, the appendices
also include requests for comments (RFC) and advance notices of proposed
criteria change (ANPCC), although these are not criteria articles. The article
addresses the general principles described in "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal on Feb. 16, 2011.

The covered bond ratings framework organizes the general principles of credit 
ratings into three key stages: 
     -- Performing an initial analysis of covered bond-issuer specific 
factors, 
     -- Determining the maximum achievable covered bond rating based on cover 
pool-specific factors, and 
     -- Combining the results of the above to assign the final covered bond 
rating by incorporating any additional factors.

These criteria cover most covered bond programs globally. In the case of 
covered bond programs in emerging markets or programs with assets or features 
that may be unusual or novel, these criteria form a starting point for the 
rating. We would likely make specific modifications for such cases, based on 
an evaluation of each program's characteristics, including its jurisdiction. 

Covered bonds are typically issued by banks under specific covered bond 
legislation or by using contractual documentation to replicate the features 
commonly found in such legislation. Investors in covered bonds have 
dual-recourse, to the financial institution behind the covered bond program 
(the covered bond issuer) and the assets in the cover pool. Some programs 
issue covered bonds through a special-purpose entity (SPE), but for the 
purposes of these criteria, we refer to the financial institution as the 
covered bond issuer. The asset cover pool typically includes residential or 
commercial mortgage loans or public sector assets. Covered bonds are usually 
issued on an ongoing basis. 

This framework describes the methodology currently applied in rating covered 
bonds and therefore, we do not expect any changes to covered bond ratings as a 
result of these criteria. It is effective immediately and applies to all new 
and outstanding ratings within the scope.




The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.