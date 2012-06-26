TEXT-S&P releases criteria framework for covered bond ratings

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today presented its overall framework for rating covered bonds (see "Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions"). The article supplements Standard & Poor's methodology and assumptions for rating covered bonds and provides references to related criteria articles in the appendices. For transparency, the appendices also include requests for comments (RFC) and advance notices of proposed criteria change (ANPCC), although these are not criteria articles. The article addresses the general principles described in "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal on Feb. 16, 2011. The covered bond ratings framework organizes the general principles of credit ratings into three key stages: -- Performing an initial analysis of covered bond-issuer specific factors, -- Determining the maximum achievable covered bond rating based on cover pool-specific factors, and -- Combining the results of the above to assign the final covered bond rating by incorporating any additional factors. These criteria cover most covered bond programs globally. In the case of covered bond programs in emerging markets or programs with assets or features that may be unusual or novel, these criteria form a starting point for the rating. We would likely make specific modifications for such cases, based on an evaluation of each program's characteristics, including its jurisdiction. Covered bonds are typically issued by banks under specific covered bond legislation or by using contractual documentation to replicate the features commonly found in such legislation. Investors in covered bonds have dual-recourse, to the financial institution behind the covered bond program (the covered bond issuer) and the assets in the cover pool. Some programs issue covered bonds through a special-purpose entity (SPE), but for the purposes of these criteria, we refer to the financial institution as the covered bond issuer. The asset cover pool typically includes residential or commercial mortgage loans or public sector assets. Covered bonds are usually issued on an ongoing basis. This framework describes the methodology currently applied in rating covered bonds and therefore, we do not expect any changes to covered bond ratings as a result of these criteria. It is effective immediately and applies to all new and outstanding ratings within the scope. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.