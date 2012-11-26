TEXT - S&P affirms Houghton International ratings

Overview -- India-based Gulf Oil Corp. Ltd., which is part of Hinduja Group, agreed to buy Valley Forge, Pa.-based metalworking fluids producer Houghton International Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $1.045 billion. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Houghton and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results and cash flow generation will support gradual improvement of the financial profile in 2013 and that the company will take steps to reduce debt leverage. Rating Action On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Houghton International Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we removed all ratings on the company from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Nov. 7, 2012, following the announcement that Hinduja Group subsidiary, Gulf Oil Corp. Ltd., had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level ratings (the same as the corporate credit rating) to Houghton International Inc.'s $50 million revolving credit facility and $410 million first lien term loan facility. We also assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Houghton Europe B.V.'s EUR100 million first-lien term loan. The recovery ratings are '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Houghton International Inc.'s $250 million second-lien term loan facility, indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0%-10%) in the event of a payment default. The company proposes to use the proceeds from the new debt, along with equity from Gulf Oil, to refinance existing debt and fund the acquisition of Houghton from AEA Investors L.P. Rationale The ratings on Houghton reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive metalworking fluids industry, exposure to cyclical end markets, volatile raw material cost base, and increased debt leverage resulting from the proposed transaction. The company's limited track record and some uncertainty about financial policy under new ownership are also risk factors. Houghton's leading industry market share position, the essential nature of its products, and ability to generate free operating cash flow partially offset these factors. We characterize Houghton's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". Our rating incorporates our expectation that weak economic conditions in much of Europe over at least the next few quarters and uncertain conditions in North America and Asia will limit potential for volume growth for Houghton in 2013. Nevertheless, we expect that the company to be able to maintain positive selling price increases and modestly improve EBITDA margins due to raw material pass-through provisions and its ability to control costs. Although our assumptions include acquisitions in the $50 million to $100 million range over the next few years as the industry consolidates further, we do not anticipate Houghton will make any acquisitions in the next 12 months. Our base case also incorporates our expectations that Houghton will not return cash to its new owner but instead take steps to reduce debt leverage. The proposed transaction will increase Houghton's debt and weaken credit metrics at close. Pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to about 6.4x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total adjusted debt will decline to about 7%. We adjust this amount to include about $40 million of operating leases and postretirement benefit obligations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, FFO-to-total adjusted debt was about 11%. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect modest improvements to financial metrics over the next 12 months. Although we do not anticipate dividends over the near term, the lack of a track record with new ownership and uncertainty about how the company will approach growth and shareholder rewards remains a risk to the financial profile. At the current rating, we expect Houghton to improve the FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio to the 10% to 12% range. Houghton operates in the niche metalworking fluids industry. It primarily sells its products to the cyclical automotive, steel, and aluminum industries, where the products provide essential process characteristics such as lubrication, rust prevention, heat dissipation, operating efficiency, and cleanliness (of machine parts). Houghton's products also represent a small portion of end-product cost. Customer loyalty, which it enhances through its technical engineering and service, provides a barrier to entry. Nonetheless, substitute products from competitors and significant excess capacity cause price competition. With approximately 12% market share, Houghton is the leading producer in the fragmented and competitive $6 billion global metalworking fluids market. Houghton's manufacturing activity continues to migrate to growing markets in Eastern Europe, Asia, and South America, where the company generates approximately one-third of sales. The new relationship with Gulf Oil could provide additional exposure to faster-growing Asian markets. In order to compete more effectively, we expect Houghton to continue to reduce fixed costs, primarily by improving manufacturing efficiency and reducing its number of employees, thereby maintaining profitability and margins at levels above prerecession highs. Liquidity We consider Houghton's liquidity to be adequate and expect the company's sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next two years, even in the event of moderate, unforeseen declines in EBITDA. Pro forma for the closing of the transaction, liquidity should include roughly $20 million in cash and full availability under the new $50 million revolving credit facility due 2017. We also expect the company to generate moderate free operating cash flow of about $40 million annually, with modest capital spending and working capital needs. Debt maturities should be manageable, with annual amortization of about $5.4 million over the next few years and no maturities until 2017, when the revolver matures. Relevant expectations and aspects of our assessment of Houghton's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months; -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; -- Covenant compliance would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA; and -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks based on its flexible cost structure, positive cash flow, and available liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Houghton to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Houghton will maintain profitability and generate sufficient cash flow to improve financial metrics over the next year, despite an increase in reported debt. We could lower the ratings if volumes continue to decline in 2013 without offsetting cost reductions or improvements to material margins. In such a scenario, revenue could decline by at least 5% and EBITDA margins could drop by almost 200 basis points. This could result in FFO-to-adjusted debt approaching 5%. We could also lower the ratings if the new ownership institutes financial policies that do not allow Houghton to reduce debt leverage. While we view this scenario as less likely because of the significant increase in debt, we could raise the ratings if revenues grow by about 10%, EBITDA margins improve by more than 200 basis points, and the company uses excess cash flow to reduce debt. To consider a higher rating, we would also need further insight into new ownership's financial profile and financial policies, including how they plan to balance debt reduction, growth investment, and returning capital to shareholders. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Houghton International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Houghton International Inc. Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg Recovery rating 3 3 New Rating Houghton International Inc. Senior Secured US$410 mil 1st lien term bank ln due B December 2019 Recovery Rating 3 US$50 mil 1st lien revolver bank ln B due December 2017 Recovery Rating 3 US$250 mil 2st lien term bank ln due CCC+ December 2018 Recovery Rating 6 Houghton Europe N.V. Senior Secured EUR100 mil 1st lien term bank ln due B December 2019 Recovery Rating 3