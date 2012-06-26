TEXT-S&P rates SM Energy proposed notes

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' senior unsecured issue rating to Denver-based SM Energy Co.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. SM Energy's 'BB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings on its credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The ratings on Denver, Colo.-based SM Energy Co. reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's "weak" business risk as a midsize player in the volatile and capital-intensive oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The ratings also reflect the company's "significant" financial risk. SM Energy's production base--557 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day in first-quarter 2012--is comparable with other rated midsize U.S. E&P companies. The company has increased its production rapidly in recent years. For full-year 2011, production was about 170 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up about 54% from 2010 production. Management expects a further 30% to 33% increase in production for 2012 compared with 2011. We believe SM Energy is well-positioned in the Eagle Ford (in Texas) and Bakken (centered on North Dakota) fields, where ongoing drilling efforts should enable the company to realize its growth goals. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 RATINGS LIST SM Energy Co. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- New Rating Proposed $300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2023 BB Recovery rating 4