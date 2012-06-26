FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates SM Energy proposed notes
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates SM Energy proposed notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' senior
unsecured issue rating to Denver-based SM Energy Co.'s proposed $300
million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The recovery rating on the notes is
'4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. SM Energy's 'BB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook
are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds
to repay outstanding borrowings on its credit facility and for general corporate
purposes.

The ratings on Denver, Colo.-based SM Energy Co. reflect what Standard & 
Poor's views as the company's "weak" business risk as a midsize player in the 
volatile and capital-intensive oil and natural gas exploration and production 
(E&P) industry. The ratings also reflect the company's "significant" financial 
risk. 

SM Energy's production base--557 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day 
in first-quarter 2012--is comparable with other rated midsize U.S. E&P 
companies. The company has increased its production rapidly in recent years. 
For full-year 2011, production was about 170 billion cubic feet equivalent 
(Bcfe), up about 54% from 2010 production. Management expects a further 30% to 
33% increase in production for 2012 compared with 2011. We believe SM Energy 
is well-positioned in the Eagle Ford (in Texas) and Bakken (centered on North 
Dakota) fields, where ongoing drilling efforts should enable the company to 
realize its growth goals.


RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA 
Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And 
Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 


RATINGS LIST
SM Energy Co.
 Corporate credit rating                    BB/Stable/--

New Rating
 Proposed $300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2023   BB
  Recovery rating                           4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.