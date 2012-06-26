FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises TAM SA rating to 'BB' from 'B+'
#Market News
June 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises TAM SA rating to 'BB' from 'B+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- On June 22, 2012, Lan Airlines and TAM concluded the transaction to 
create the new group Latam Airlines Group S.A. 
     -- We believe the merger will significantly benefit TAM's business and 
financial profiles.
     -- We are raising our global scale corporate credit rating on TAM to 'BB' 
from 'B+'. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the 
rating in the next 12-18 months if the company is able to strengthen results 
and credit metrics as it successfully captures projected synergies (to which 
we currently give only partial credit).

Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale 
corporate credit rating on Brazil-based airline TAM S.A. to 'BB' from
'B+'. We also raised the Brazilian national scale rating to 'brAA' from
'brBBB+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with positive implications on Aug. 16, 2010. The outlook is
positive.

Rationale
The rating actions follow the conclusion of the merger of TAM into Chile-based 
Lan Airlines S.A. (not rated). They reflect our opinion that TAM will be an 
integral part of the new consolidated entity and, as a result, will benefit 
from the consolidated entity's credit quality. TAM is now part of a larger 
group that enjoys stronger credit metrics as well as a stronger market 
position in Latin America. After the transaction closed, Lan was renamed Latam 
Airlines Group S.A., and it now holds 100% of TAM S.A.'s non-voting shares and 
20% of the voting shares. Although 80% of its controlling shares will remain 
with the Amaro family--TAM's original founders--TAM will be operationally 
integrated within Latam and will benefit from a complementary route network 
and lower procurement costs, among other factors.

Although we believe the companies' projected synergy gains of US$600 million 
to US$700 million are somewhat aggressive, even considering only part of those 
gains, we project consolidated results will be stronger than TAM's stand-alone 
results in the next few years. Latam's financial profile is also stronger than 
TAM's stand-alone because Lan has lower debt and higher cash generation. 
Somewhat offsetting these benefits are the risks of the capital-intensive 
airline business, such as price competition and exposure to economic cycles.

We believe TAM's business profile is fair, reflecting that of Latam. As part 
of Latam, the company will benefit from a network that will fly, on a 
consolidated basis, more than 60 million passengers per year. TAM will also be 
part of a group that is a leader in most markets, mainly in Chile--with a 
share of almost 80%--and in Brazil, with a 40% stake. Overall within South 
America, Latam holds more than 40% of the market. 

Internationally, we believe the routes are very complementary--with TAM's 
strengths in flying from Brazil to Europe and North America, and Lan's 
strengths in the South Pacific region. Indeed, synergies in the international 
routes will be important for TAM to keep improving its results in the next few 
years. Latam will also have stronger operating efficiency because of Lan's 
consistently high profitability, operating with higher load factors and low 
costs. Finally, we expect the competition and pricing conditions in Brazil to 
improve gradually in the next quarters, allowing Latam to report better 
margins for its Brazilian domestic routes.

TAM's financial profile is significant, as we assume Latam will manage its 
financial policies and its cash flows (including TAM's obligations) on a 
consolidated basis. In our base case, we estimate that the combined operation 
will generate EBITDA of $2.1 billion in 2012 and an EBITDA margin of 15%. We 
assume the company can improve margins to about 17% by 2014 as it gradually 
captures projected synergies--below Lan's average of 20% in the last three 
years, but well above TAM's 11%. We also assume that fuel costs and the 
Brazilian exchange rate will remain at current levels and that load factors 
will gradually improve to a combined ratio of about 78%.

With operating lease adjusted (OLA) total debt of approximately $9.6 billion, 
we project Latam's OLA adjusted debt to EBITDA to reach 4.4x by the end of 
this year, a significant improvement from TAM's stand-alone 8.3x in 2011. 
Consistent with these assumptions, we project funds from operations to total 
debt to hover around 15%-20% in 2012 and 2013 and 25%-30% from 2014 on. Even 
with significant capital commitments in fleet renewal, we project Latam to 
report some positive free operating cash flow starting in 2013.

Liquidity
Based on Latam's consolidated financials, TAM's liquidity is "adequate," 
according to our ratings methodology. Reported cash reserves amounted to 
approximately $1.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012, compared to short-term debt of 
$1.7 billion coming due through December 2012. 

We project Latam's cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x from 
2012 through 2013. We take into account the group's cash reserves (about $1.7 
billion in our projections) and funds from operations of $1.5 billion in 2012 
and $1.7 billion in 2013 as its main cash sources. We include as cash uses the 
amortization of $400 million in short-term debt for the remainder of 2012 and 
$900 million for 2013, capital expenditures of about $1.7 billion, and a 
minimum cash dividend of $150 million, equivalent to 25% of the group's net 
income. The dividend policy has been somewhat aggressive relative to Lan's 
historical dividend policy.

In our opinion, Latam could report cash sources exceeding cash uses, even if 
EBITDA declined by about 30% in the next two years. In addition, Latam's 
access to bank credit lines is adequate, in our view, and the company's 
liquidity could withstand low-probability, high-impact events.

Outlook
Our positive outlook reflects our view that the combined entity may improve 
its consolidated operating performance significantly in the next quarters, and 
beyond what we currently assume as our base case (as we give only partial 
credit to synergies). The company believes it will add profits of $170 million 
to $200 million in the first 12 months and up to $600 million by 2014, partly 
stemming from increased revenues in cargo and higher passenger traffic. Those 
gains rely on market conditions that are currently more uncertain, considering 
the weak global economy, but we acknowledge that Lan's management has 
sustained a strong operation even under difficult market conditions in the 
past. We could raise the ratings if the company's performance is consistently 
better than we currently project--such as Latam achieving OLA adjusted debt to 
EBITDA consistently less than 3.5x. On the other hand, if Latam faces 
difficulties to improve TAM's operations, or if market conditions deteriorate 
significantly, with higher fuel costs, lower-than-projected demand, or higher 
OLA adjusted debt because of higher-than-anticipated fleet expansion (leading 
to adjusted debt to EBITDA consistently above 5x), we could lower the ratings.

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
TAM S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Positive/--     B+/Watch Pos/--
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAA/Positive/--   brBBB+/Watch Pos/--
 Senior Unsecured                       brAA               brBBB/Watch Pos

TAM Capital 2 Inc
TAM Capital 3 Inc
Tam Capital Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B/Watch Pos

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
