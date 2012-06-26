FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts 3 Paraguayan banks on watch negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's placed its 'BB-' sovereign ratings 
on the Republic of Paraguay on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- We are placing our long-term ratings on the Paraguayan banks rated at 
the same level as the sovereign on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the 
sovereign and the direct or indirect impact of such an action on our ratings 
on Paraguayan financial institutions.

Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
Vision Banco SAECA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A., and Banco 
Continental SAECA on CreditWatch with negative implications, following a 
similar rating action on the Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Watch Neg/B). This 
includes the 'BB-' rating on Vision Banco, the 'BB-' rating on BBVA Paraguay, 
and the 'BB-' rating on Banco Continental SAECA.

Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows President Fernando Lugo's recent impeachment 
and reflects the rising credit risks resulting from the possible political and 
economic ramifications of the abrupt change in government, and the exit of 
Finance Minister Dionisio Borda. He was important pillars behind the country's 
greatly improved macroeconomic performance during the past decade. The abrupt 
change in political leadership and a key economic position raises uncertainty 
about the implementation of economic policies in a country with relatively 
weak public institutions. Furthermore, possible political instability through 
protests or violence could lead to a deterioration in economic prospects. A 
downgrade of the sovereign will result in lower ratings on Paraguayan 
financial institutions. 

CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement on the Paraguayan banks reflects the possibility of 
a downgrade of the Republic of Paraguay (and its direct or indirect effect on 
our ratings on Paraguayan financial institutions). We could lower the ratings 
on all financial institutions rated at the same level as the sovereign if we 
downgraded Paraguay. We rarely rate financial institutions above the long-term 
rating on their country of domicile because we consider it unlikely that these 
institutions would remain unaffected by developments in their domestic 
economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Paraguay could face 
indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a 
sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker 
operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely 
affect their creditworthiness.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch after the resolution of the CreditWatch 
on Paraguay.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Banco Continental SAECA

Issuer Credit Rating           BB-/Watch Neg/--

SACP                           bb-
 Anchor                        b+
 Business Position             Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings          Weak (0)
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity         Average and Adequate (0)

Support                        0
 GRE Support                   0
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             0

Additional Factors             0

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.

Issuer Credit Rating           BB-/Watch Neg/B

SACP                           bb-
 Anchor                        b+
 Business Position             Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings          Weak (0)
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
 Funding And Liquidity         Average and Adequate (0)

Support                        +1
 GRE Support                   0
 Group Support                 +1
 Sovereign Support             0

Additional Factors             -1

Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A.

Issuer Credit Rating           BB-/Watch Neg/--

SACP                           bb-
 Anchor                        b+
 Business Position             Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings          Weak (0)
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity         Above Average and Strong (+1)

Support                        0
 GRE Support                   0
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             0

Additional Factors             0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Research Update: Republic of Paraguay Rating On CreditWatch Negative 
Following The Impeachment Of Fernando Lugo, June 25, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB-/Stable/--

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Watch Neg/B    BB-/Stable/B

Banco Continental SAECA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Watch Neg/--   BB-/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

