TEXT-S&P puts 3 Paraguayan banks on watch negative

Overview -- On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's placed its 'BB-' sovereign ratings on the Republic of Paraguay on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We are placing our long-term ratings on the Paraguayan banks rated at the same level as the sovereign on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the sovereign and the direct or indirect impact of such an action on our ratings on Paraguayan financial institutions. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Vision Banco SAECA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A., and Banco Continental SAECA on CreditWatch with negative implications, following a similar rating action on the Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Watch Neg/B). This includes the 'BB-' rating on Vision Banco, the 'BB-' rating on BBVA Paraguay, and the 'BB-' rating on Banco Continental SAECA. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows President Fernando Lugo's recent impeachment and reflects the rising credit risks resulting from the possible political and economic ramifications of the abrupt change in government, and the exit of Finance Minister Dionisio Borda. He was important pillars behind the country's greatly improved macroeconomic performance during the past decade. The abrupt change in political leadership and a key economic position raises uncertainty about the implementation of economic policies in a country with relatively weak public institutions. Furthermore, possible political instability through protests or violence could lead to a deterioration in economic prospects. A downgrade of the sovereign will result in lower ratings on Paraguayan financial institutions. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement on the Paraguayan banks reflects the possibility of a downgrade of the Republic of Paraguay (and its direct or indirect effect on our ratings on Paraguayan financial institutions). We could lower the ratings on all financial institutions rated at the same level as the sovereign if we downgraded Paraguay. We rarely rate financial institutions above the long-term rating on their country of domicile because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in their domestic economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Paraguay could face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely affect their creditworthiness. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch after the resolution of the CreditWatch on Paraguay. Ratings Score Snapshot Banco Continental SAECA Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- SACP bb- Anchor b+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Weak (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B SACP bb- Anchor b+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Weak (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A. Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- SACP bb- Anchor b+ Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Weak (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Research Update: Republic of Paraguay Rating On CreditWatch Negative Following The Impeachment Of Fernando Lugo, June 25, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/Stable/B Banco Continental SAECA Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.