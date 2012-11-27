TEXT-Fitch affirms VCL Master notes at 'AAAsf'

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VCL Master S.A.'s notes issued under Compartment 2, as follows: Series 2010-1 (ISIN: XS0487713512): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2010-2 (ISIN: XS0487714247): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2010-3 (ISIN: XS0487714320): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2010-4 (ISIN: XS0487714593): 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation follows certain amendments, effective as of 26 November 2012. These are the extension of the revolving period to November 2013 (versus November 2012 previously) and the extension of the legal maturity to November 2019 from November 2018. The agency based its ratings on the series based on the following maximum issuance amounts: Series 2010-1: EUR75,000,000 Series 2010-2: EUR50,000,000 Series 2010-3: EUR50,000,000 Series 2010-4: EUR510,000,000 The transaction is a platform for VW Leasing GmbH (VWL) to securitise, on a revolving basis, residual values resulting from auto leasing contracts originated during its ordinary course of business in Germany. The issuance consists of four series of notes allocated to Compartment 2 of VCL Master S.A. (the issuer). The notes' terms and conditions include that following the expiry of the revolving period, each investor can opt to prolong its commitment for another year or to initiate the amortisation of the respective series. While lease instalments are funded via Compartment 1, the issuer has financed residual values through Compartment 2. As such, the issuer is exposed to the market value risk of the underlying vehicles and also to the credit risk of the underlying lease receivables. In addition, the issuer might be exposed to trade tax risk. Fitch assigned a default base case of 2.70% and a recovery base case of 60%, resulting in a loss base case of 1.08%. Additionally, the agency applies a market value decline stress of 35% to all residual value contracts that reach their scheduled maturity date. The minimum available credit enhancement, which consists of a subordinated loan (39% of the asset balance), over-collateralisation (3% of the asset balance) and a reserve fund (2.5% of asset balance), is considered to be sufficient to protect the noteholders against the credit risk of the underlying lease receivables, the market value risk associated with the residual values as well as seller risks such as commingling and tax risks. According to the November 2012 pool, the portfolio amounts to EUR853.3m and consists of 76,193 vehicles lease contracts. Fitch used its "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum" and "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", which are available at www.fitchratings.com, to analyse the transaction. VCL Master S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG ('A-'/Positive/'F2'). A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information used to assign these ratings were the transaction legal documentation and historical performance data provided by the originator. Applicable criteria, "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 12 July 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 06 June 2012, "Assessing Tax Risk in German Structured Finance Transactions", dated 20 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Assessing Tax Risk in German Structured Finance Transactions