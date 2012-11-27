FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: UK non-life market faces legal, regulatory change
November 27, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: UK non-life market faces legal, regulatory change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 - In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, the U.K. non-life
insurance industry is facing a number of significant regulatory developments at
a vulnerable time (see "Legal And Regulatory Changes: A Help Or A Hindrance To
The U.K. Non-Life Insurance Market?"). A new agreement is needed to determine
the basis on which flood cover is provided beyond June 2013; legal changes in
April 2013 will seek to counter rampant claims inflation in motor bodily injury
lines; referral fees are to be outlawed; and the Competition Commission has set
up an enquiry into the motor insurance sector. The changes are potentially
positive for insurers, but significant uncertainties remain. 

Meanwhile, the increasing use of comparison Web sites to purchase retail lines 
is squeezing profit margins, the market is increasingly commoditized, and 
investment returns are likely to remain low. Because the U.K. non-life market 
is developed and mature, we expect future growth to be relatively slow. Two 
trends have supported results in recent years; reserve releases and tariff 
increases. However, these trends appear to be coming to an end. On top of 
relatively unfavorable industry fundamentals, this could make 2012-2013 
difficult for players in the non-life market.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

