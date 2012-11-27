TEXT-Fitch: municipal CEF leverage continues to evolve

Nov 27 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Municipal CEF Leverage Continues to EvolveNov 27 - Fitch Ratings expects that municipal closed-end funds (CEFs) will continue to experiment with new forms of leverage as they steadily refinance remaining auction-rate preferred shares (ARPS), according to a special report published today. The institutional private placement market remains the favored avenue for municipal CEF financing. However, funds have diversified their institutional sources of funding across money market funds and banks. Municipal CEFs have also shown a preference for issuing floating-rate preferred shares, which comprised 87% of the total. However, leverage products utilized by municipal CEFs continue to evolve. Recently, a municipal CEF issued fixed-rate preferred shares, following a period when floating-rate preferred shares were favored. The new preferred shares were privately placed with institutional investors, unlike the existing fixed-rate preferred shares, which are traded on an exchange and usually sold to retail investors. Municipal CEFs' new leverage generally offers stronger structural protection to investors than the earlier ARPS structures. Although the framework of asset coverage tests and deleveraging triggers remains similar, Fitch Ratings' rating criteria calls for lower leverage and more diversification, allowing preferred shares to withstand more severe market stresses. Funds' strong structures and significant asset coverage for preferred shares have garnered 'AAA' ratings for all Fitch-rated municipal CEFs thus far. Fitch rates $17.5 billion of preferred shares issued by 140 municipal CEFs. Fitch has rated 99% of preferred shares issued by municipal CEFs since 2008. The full report, 'Municipal CEF Leverage Continues to Evolve', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.