TEXT-Fitch keeps Titan Europe 2007-1 notes on watch negative

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'BB'; maintained on RWN GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B+'; maintained on RWN GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B-'; maintained on RWN GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'CCC'; unaffected Fitch is still awaiting further information before resolving the RWN. Following recent discussions with the Servicer Capita, this information is still expected during Q412. As highlighted in previous press releases (with the latest one published on 13 September 2012), Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once it has received more material information later in Q4, most notably (i) a detailed 12-month operating performance review of HC-One, (ii) details of the state of repair of the care homes (with information on catch-up capex and use of the withheld funds) and (iii) a presentation of HC-One 3-year business plan. Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which accounts for 84% of the estate). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations', dated 09 August 2012, and 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria