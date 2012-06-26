TEXT-Fitch rates FCC Elide Compartiment 2012-01 Class A notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCC Elide Compartiment 2012-01 here June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCC Elide Compartiment 2012-01's (Elide 2012-01) EUR1,055.3m class A mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows: Class A EUR1,055.3m notes assigned 'AAAsf' with Outlook Stable; Class S EUR134.2m notes: not rated. Elide 2012-01 is a securitisation of a static pool of residential mortgage-backed securities and securities guaranteed by CASDEN, Garantie Habitat and BRED Habitat, originated by BRED Banque Populaire (BRED, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') in France (including the French overseas territories). The notes are issued by the Fond Commun de Creances (FCC) Elide (the issuer), through the Compartiment 2012-01, set up under French securitisation law. The ratings of the notes are based on the quality of the collateral, available credit enhancement and the underwriting, origination and servicing assessment of BRED. The ratings address the ultimate repayment of principal by legal final maturity in October 2040 and the timely payment of interest on the notes. The class A notes benefit from 13.5% credit enhancement, provided by the subordinated class S notes (11%) and the overcollateralisation achieved through the deferred purchase price of the receivables (2.5%). Fitch notes that the credit enhancement in this transaction does not include a cash reserve, which could provide short-term liquidity. However, Fitch gains comfort from the structural features in place for the transaction, such as the combined waterfall and the use of a specially dedicated account for collections. For its analysis, Fitch was provided with loan-by-loan data for the portfolio, as well as cumulative default, cumulative recovery and dynamic arrears data from 1998 to 2011. The data used was reviewed by Fitch and considered sufficient for the assigned ratings. BRED is performing the role of account bank, servicer and swap counterparty for the transaction. The transaction documents' counterparty replacement triggers are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria. Fitch views the fixed/floating swap agreement as providing material support to the transaction. Specific sensitivity testing for the swap was undertaken and, together with other model-implied rating sensitivities to hypothetical changes in defaults and/or recoveries on the assets in a stressed environment, is to be detailed in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)