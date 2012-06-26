FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Sequa Corp to 'B'
June 26, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Sequa Corp to 'B'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Sequa Corp.'s credit protection measures continue to 
improve as a result of increasing profit margins and good end-market demand, 
although the company remains highly leveraged.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Sequa to 'B' from 'B-'. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that credit ratios will 
continue to improve with higher earnings and some debt reduction, but the 
company needs to refinance all its debt due in 2014 and 2015.

Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Tampa, Fla.-based Sequa Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook 
is stable.

At the same time, we raised the issue ratings on Sequa's secured credit 
facility to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the facility remains '3', 
which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment 
default. We also raised the issue rating on the company's unsecured notes to 
'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation 
for negligible (0-10%) recovery. 

Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectations that Sequa's credit protection measures, 
though still weak, will continue to improve over the next year due to 
increasing earnings and some debt reduction. These improvements reflect 
strengthening core markets--especially airline and commercial aerospace 
sectors, cost reductions and efficiency initiatives, new contracts, a full 
year of earnings from the Roll Coater acquisition last year, and acquisition 
synergies. We expect debt to EBITDA to decline to about 5x by the end of 2012, 
from more than 8x in 2011. Further improvement is likely, but the company will 
need to refinance all of its $1.9 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015. 

Our ratings on Sequa reflect its "highly leveraged" financial profile and 
weak, albeit improving, credit ratios that resulted from an LBO in 2007, the 
debt-financed Roll Coater acquisition last year, and until recently, poor 
profitability. We view the company's business risk profile as "fair," 
reflecting its major positions in cyclical and competitive niche markets. 

The company's leverage increased significantly following The Carlyle Group's 
$2.8 billion debt-financed acquisition of Sequa in December 2007, which 
resulted in very weak credit ratios. Industry turmoil following the 
acquisition weakened earnings and cash flow and kept leverage high. Market 
improvements beginning in 2010 and continuing throughout 2011--specifically in 
the airline and automotive sectors--and into 2012 have since helped to restore 
credit metrics and decrease the company's leverage. However, the additional 
debt to finance the $245 million acquisition of Roll Coater last year weakened 
reported credit ratios, which we expect will improve once Sequa gains a full 
year of earnings from the company. We expect further improvements in 
commercial aerospace and autos through 2012, but military sales likely will be 
flat or down, and the metal coating business likely will see only modest 
growth because of weak nonresidential construction. As a privately owned 
company, Sequa does not publicly disclose its financial results.

Sequa's largest unit, Chromalloy Gas Turbine, primarily serves the airline 
industry and accounts for more than half of revenues. Chromalloy is a leading 
independent supplier in the repair, remanufacture, and coating of blades, 
vanes, and other components of gas turbine engines, particularly those for 
commercial aircraft. The unit also produces spare parts. Good technological 
capabilities, a low-cost structure, several strategic partnerships and 
initiatives, and long-term customer relationships enhance Chromalloy's 
competitive position. However, it competes with engine manufacturers that are 
focusing on increasing market share. Sequa's other services and products 
include airbag inflators, electronic sensors, and outlet accessories for car 
manufacturers, and coating systems for steel and aluminum coils for 
nonresidential construction.

Liquidity
We believe Sequa's liquidity is adequate for its near-term operating and 
financing needs. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 
1.2x over the next 12 months--the minimum levels for an adequate designation. 
We also expect sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. 

Liquidity consists of cash on hand, a partially available $143 million 
revolving credit facility that matures in December 2013, a $75 million 
accounts-receivable facility, and modest internal cash generation. We expect 
capital expenditures to increase in the coming year as the company invests in 
capacity expansion, new products and platforms and some development work. 
Capital expenditures should normalize to historical levels (about $50 million) 
in 2013. The company faces significant debt maturities in the coming years, 
when the senior secured credit facilities come due in 2014 and the notes come 
due in 2015. We expect Sequa to remain in compliance with the secured debt to 
EBITDA covenant in its credit facility.

Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sequa, to be 
published separately on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. The ongoing economic recovery, strengthening core 
markets, Sequa's various actions aimed at increasing efficiency, a full year 
of Roll Coater earnings, and some debt reduction should improve credit 
protection measures over the next 12 to 18 months. However, we are unlikely to 
raise the rating further until the company addresses the maturity of its 
revolver in 2013 and refinances its debt due in 2014 and 2015. We could lower 
the rating if global economic weakness causes lower demand in key markets, 
expected profitability improvements fail to materialize, or debt increases to 
fund a dividend or acquisition, resulting in debt to EBITDA remaining greater 
than 6.5x at the end of 2012. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Sequa Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/--        B-/Positive/--
 Senior secured                         B                  B-
  Recovery rating                       3                  3
 Senior unsecured                       CCC+               CCC
  Recovery rating                       6                  6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
