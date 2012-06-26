FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2012 / 7:37 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On June 22, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on 
OCP's sponsor, Repsol-YPF S.A., and revised the outlook to stable from 
negative.
     -- We are affirming the 'BBB' rating on Ecuador-based oil pipeline 
project OCP's $900 million senior secured bank loan.
     -- The stable outlook reflects that we do not expect further 
credit-quality deterioration at Repsol.

June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'BBB' rating on the $900 million senior secured bank loan due 2018 of
Ecuador-based oil pipeline project Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP). The
outlook is stable.

On June 22, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on 
Spanish oil and gas company, Repsol YPF S.A. and revised the outlook to stable 
from negative.

The outlook revision of OCP to stable reflects that we do not expect further 
credit-quality deterioration at Repsol. We believe that Repsol's current 
credit quality supports our 'BBB' rating on OCP's bank loan. We estimate that, 
in a scenario in which the weakest rated performance guarantors--Repsol and 
Anadarko--defaulted on the guarantee payment of their corresponding shipping 
interest, the project would still be able to make debt payments fully and on 
time if the other sponsors continued to comply with the shipping interest 
payments.

We base our 'BBB' rating on OCP's senior secured bank loan on the several, but 
not joint, performance guarantee of its sponsors, Repsol-YPF 
(BBB-/Stable/A-3), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), PetroOriental 
Holding Ltd. (not rated), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Positive/--), and 
Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PASA; BB-/Negative/--; formerly Petrobras Energia 
S.A.). Letters of credit from financial institutions that we rate at or above 
'BBB' support PASA and PetroOriental's creditworthiness. Furthermore, the 
transaction's contractual structure calls for initial shipper transportation 
agreements (ISTAs) between the sponsors and OCP. Its advanced tariff payment 
structure--in the event of force majeure (including expropriation of the 
pipeline)--isolates OCP from sovereign credit risk. The guarantors are bound 
by "ship-or-pay" or advance tariff agreements, even in a remote scenario in 
which the Ecuadorian government nationalizes the pipeline or the guarantors' 
economic incentives decrease because of disappointing oil exploration.

The shippers' creditworthiness provides an adequate cushion for the company to 
meet its scheduled financial obligations under the ISTAs. The project's senior 
secured debt is payable in semiannual installments. OCP made its last 
principal and interest payment of $43.5 million in December 2011. The next 
debt service payment is due in June 2012, for a total of $44.7 million. The 
project already has these funds in reserve. To date, about 42% of the $900 
million bank loan has been repaid, leaving only $551.8 million outstanding.

We believe the project's liquidity is satisfactory. The project has a strong 
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which we expect to average 2.28x 
throughout the remaining life of the notes. The project's only additional 
source of liquidity is a debt-service reserve fund for the next principal and 
interest payment. As of Dec. 1, 2011, the reserve fund held $45.8 million. The 
project may distribute dividends as long as the DSCR exceeds 1.20x.

The stable outlook on OCP reflects the performance guarantors' currently 
adequate creditworthiness, which supports the issue rating. A downgrade of 
Repsol or any of the key guarantors below 'BBB-'could lead to a downgrade of 
OCP's bank loan, reflecting the credit-quality deterioration of one of its key 
sponsors. Although we don't believe an upgrade is probable in the 
short-to-medium term, it could be possible if the creditworthiness of the 
guarantors with the highest participation in the project improves 
significantly.

RATINGS LIST
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action        To               From
 Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados
  Senior Secured Bank Loan             BBB/Stable/--    BBB/Negative/--

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Spain-Based Repsol Outlook Revised To Stable On Strategy To Reduce 
Debt; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed; June 22, 2012
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

