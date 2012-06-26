FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: higher borrowing costs for U.S. finance cos than industrial cos
June 26, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: higher borrowing costs for U.S. finance cos than industrial cos

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 26 - Since early 2008, borrowing costs for banks and brokerages have
been higher than for industrial companies with investment-grade ratings, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research,
titled "U.S. Financial Companies Have Faced Higher Borrowing Costs Than
Industrial Companies Since The 2008 Recession."

"This has been especially true since the U.S. debt-ceiling crisis of last 
summer, which caused an ironic flight to U.S. Treasury bills from riskier 
assets," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income 
Research. Since the financial crisis, spreads on investment-grade banks and 
brokerages have been 74 basis points (bps) higher than their industrial 
counterparts--currently at 321 bps for banks and 214 bps for industrials. 

The opposite was true before the crisis, with banks' spreads trading an 
average of 36 bps tighter than industrial companies. 

Complex domestic and foreign economic and political factors have only 
exacerbated the issue, causing investors to even further distance themselves 
from banks, which the significantly wider spreads demonstrate. 

"Because of the factors that influence this, including fears of eurozone 
contagion, a harder-than-expected landing in China, a potential slowdown in 
the broader U.S. economy, and the effect of expiring U.S.-government 
guarantees on bank debt, we do not expect the issue to resolve itself anytime 
soon," said Ms. Vazza.



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

