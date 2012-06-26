TEXT-S&P affirms Argentina's Province of Cordoba at 'B'

Overview -- In 2011, the Province of Cordoba's fiscal results deteriorated and its liquidity position remained limited even as its debt levels continued to decline in relative terms. -- We are affirming our 'B' global scale issuer credit rating on the Province of Cordoba. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the province will continue to experience deteriorating budgetary performance and weak liquidity, albeit with still-moderate debt levels. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global scale issuer credit rating on the Province of Cordoba (Republic of Argentina). The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating on Cordoba reflects the province's weak liquidity position, its limited fiscal flexibility, and an unfunded pension system that poses a significant risk to the province's fiscal results. Somewhat offsetting these negative factors are its moderate debt levels and manageable debt service over the next two years--especially after its debt renegotiation agreement with the central government, its relatively good (though deteriorating) budgetary performance, and its well-diversified economic structure, which tends to minimize the province's vulnerability to unexpected economic shocks. Similar to most provinces in Argentina, Cordoba's budgetary performance has been deteriorating in the past few years, and we believe it will continue to erode given our expectation for a slowdown in the national economy. This will hurt revenues even as high levels of inflation raise expenses. The province achieved a consolidated operating surplus (which also included the pension system) of 4.2% of operating revenues in 2011, while its deficit after capital expenditure made up 3.8% of total expenses. We expect the province to experience small consolidated operating deficits in the next two years as a result of economic deceleration and still-increasing operating expenses (mainly wages), since inflation will continue to be high. The anticipated fiscal deficit in the pension system will only exacerbate this situation. At the same time, while we expect capital expenses to gradually fall in the next couple of years, the province will still have a fiscal deficit of around 2%-3% of total expenses. We believe that pension liabilities could pose a considerable risk to Cordoba's budgetary performance in the long term, since the province has not been negotiating with the central government on the matter. As part of the 1990s' fiscal pacts, the central government committed itself to cover Cordoba's ongoing pension system deficits, but there have been systematic delays in payments to the province. Cordoba's consolidated debt totaled ARP11.2 billion as of March 31, 2012--equivalent to 41% of 2011 consolidated operating revenues. Despite slight increases in its nominal value, Cordoba's debt has been falling as a percentage of consolidated operating revenues (from 81.6% in 2007) because economic activity, coupled with high inflation, has resulted in higher revenues. Over the next two years, we expect debt levels will continue to rise in nominal terms, especially in light of the province's funding needs, but remain relatively stable relative to revenues, since we believe revenues will still increase at double-digit rates. Cordoba already has plans to issue new debt in 2012, but its ability to do so depends on now-adverse local and international market sentiment. A significant proportion (47%) of Cordoba's debt is covered by the central government, which mitigates roll-over risk at favorable terms for the province (payable in 30 years at fixed rates and denominated in local currency with no indexation). Bonds and funds owed to multilateral organizations make up 27% and 23% of Cordoba's debt, respectively. Debt denominated in foreign currency accounted for 52% of total debt, presenting certain market risk given the growing pressure on Argentina from foreign markets. Liquidity The province has a limited liquidity position, with cash and reserves accounting for only 32% of its 2012 debt-servicing needs. Following its agreement with the central government at the end of 2011 (an extension of the Plan de desendeudamiento federal), the province was granted a grace period through December 2013 covering interest and amortization of most of the debt it owes to the federal government. Despite this agreement, we estimate debt service for 2012 will total ARP1.64 billion (ARP680 million of which is in short-term notes). Net cash and liquid reserves reached ARP523 million as of year-end 2011 and rose slightly to ARP681 million as of March 31, 2012--a narrow level considering the province's 2012 debt-servicing requirements. Cordoba recently issued four series of short-term debt totaling under its Treasury Notes Program for up to ARP830 million. These treasury notes are denominated in Argentinean pesos in the local market and have maturities of less than 365 days. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the Province of Cordoba will continue to experience deteriorating budgetary performance and weak liquidity, albeit with still-moderate debt levels. A sovereign downgrade, or a further deterioration in finances beyond our expectation together with debt levels above 60% of operating revenues, could result in a downgrade over the next 12 months. On the other hand, a sovereign upgrade on the Republic of Argentina along with an improvement on the province's liquidity position could lead to a positive rating action.

Argentina (Republic of)
Sovereign Rating
B/Negative/B

Ratings Affirmed
Cordoba (Province of)
Issuer Credit Rating
B/Negative/--
Argentine Rating Scale
raAA/Negative/raA-1+

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Cordoba (Province of)
Senior Unsecured Local Currency
B
Recovery Rating
3
Short-Term Debt
raA-1+