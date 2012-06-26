FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Argentina's Province of Cordoba at 'B'
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Argentina's Province of Cordoba at 'B'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- In 2011, the Province of Cordoba's fiscal results deteriorated and its 
liquidity position remained limited even as its debt levels continued to 
decline in relative terms.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' global scale issuer credit rating on the 
Province of Cordoba.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the province will 
continue to experience deteriorating budgetary performance and weak liquidity, 
albeit with still-moderate debt levels.

Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global 
scale issuer credit rating on the Province of Cordoba (Republic of Argentina). 
The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The rating on Cordoba reflects the province's weak liquidity position, its 
limited fiscal flexibility, and an unfunded pension system that poses a 
significant risk to the province's fiscal results. Somewhat offsetting these 
negative factors are its moderate debt levels and manageable debt service over 
the next two years--especially after its debt renegotiation agreement with the 
central government, its relatively good (though deteriorating) budgetary 
performance, and its well-diversified economic structure, which tends to 
minimize the province's vulnerability to unexpected economic shocks.

Similar to most provinces in Argentina, Cordoba's budgetary performance has 
been deteriorating in the past few years, and we believe it will continue to 
erode given our expectation for a slowdown in the national economy. This will 
hurt revenues even as high levels of inflation raise expenses. The province 
achieved a consolidated operating surplus (which also included the pension 
system) of 4.2% of operating revenues in 2011, while its deficit after capital 
expenditure made up 3.8% of total expenses.

We expect the province to experience small consolidated operating deficits in 
the next two years as a result of economic deceleration and still-increasing 
operating expenses (mainly wages), since inflation will continue to be high. 
The anticipated fiscal deficit in the pension system will only exacerbate this 
situation. At the same time, while we expect capital expenses to gradually 
fall in the next couple of years, the province will still have a fiscal 
deficit of around 2%-3% of total expenses. We believe that pension liabilities 
could pose a considerable risk to Cordoba's budgetary performance in the long 
term, since the province has not been negotiating with the central government 
on the matter. As part of the 1990s' fiscal pacts, the central government 
committed itself to cover Cordoba's ongoing pension system deficits, but there 
have been systematic delays in payments to the province.

Cordoba's consolidated debt totaled ARP11.2 billion as of March 31, 
2012--equivalent to 41% of 2011 consolidated operating revenues. Despite 
slight increases in its nominal value, Cordoba's debt has been falling as a 
percentage of consolidated operating revenues (from 81.6% in 2007) because 
economic activity, coupled with high inflation, has resulted in higher 
revenues. Over the next two years, we expect debt levels will continue to rise 
in nominal terms, especially in light of the province's funding needs, but 
remain relatively stable relative to revenues, since we believe revenues will 
still increase at double-digit rates. Cordoba already has plans to issue new 
debt in 2012, but its ability to do so depends on now-adverse local and 
international market sentiment.

A significant proportion (47%) of Cordoba's debt is covered by the central 
government, which mitigates roll-over risk at favorable terms for the province 
(payable in 30 years at fixed rates and denominated in local currency with no 
indexation). Bonds and funds owed to multilateral organizations make up 27% 
and 23% of Cordoba's debt, respectively. Debt denominated in foreign currency 
accounted for 52% of total debt, presenting certain market risk given the 
growing pressure on Argentina from foreign markets.

Liquidity
The province has a limited liquidity position, with cash and reserves 
accounting for only 32% of its 2012 debt-servicing needs. Following its 
agreement with the central government at the end of 2011 (an extension of the 
Plan de desendeudamiento federal), the province was granted a grace period 
through December 2013 covering interest and amortization of most of the debt 
it owes to the federal government. Despite this agreement, we estimate debt 
service for 2012 will total ARP1.64 billion (ARP680 million of which is in 
short-term notes). Net cash and liquid reserves reached ARP523 million as of 
year-end 2011 and rose slightly to ARP681 million as of March 31, 2012--a 
narrow level considering the province's 2012 debt-servicing requirements.

Cordoba recently issued four series of short-term debt totaling under its 
Treasury Notes Program for up to ARP830 million. These treasury notes are 
denominated in Argentinean pesos in the local market and have maturities of 
less than 365 days.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the Province of Cordoba 
will continue to experience deteriorating budgetary performance and weak 
liquidity, albeit with still-moderate debt levels. A sovereign downgrade, or a 
further deterioration in finances beyond our expectation together with debt 
levels above 60% of operating revenues, could result in a downgrade over the 
next 12 months. On the other hand, a sovereign upgrade on the Republic of 
Argentina along with an improvement on the province's liquidity position could 
lead to a positive rating action.

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List

Argentina (Republic of)
 Sovereign Rating                       B/Negative/B

Ratings Affirmed

Cordoba (Province of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   B/Negative/--      
 Argentine Rating Scale                 raAA/Negative/raA-1+

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged

Cordoba (Province of)
 Senior Unsecured
  Local Currency                        B                  
  Recovery Rating                       3                  
  Short-Term Debt                       raA-1+             

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.