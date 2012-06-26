TEXT-S&P rates Vermont Student Assistance notes

OVERVIEW -- Vermont Student Assistance Corp.'s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by private fixed-rate student loans to be originated under Vermont Student Assistance Corp.'s loan programs. -- We assigned our preliminary 'A (sf)' rating to the series 2012A notes. -- The preliminary 'A (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support, initial parity, principal and interest payments, and origination fees, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A (sf)' rating to Vermont Student Assistance Corp.'s (VSAC's) $21.19 million education loan revenue bonds senior series 2012A (tax exempt fixed-rate bonds) (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by private fixed-rate student loans to be originated under VSAC's loan programs. The preliminary rating is based on information as of June 26, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary rating reflects our view of: -- The availability of approximately 35.0%-35.5% credit support (based on stressed cash flow scenarios), including excess spread, which provides coverage for the stressed credit losses that we believe are commensurate with the assigned preliminary 'A (sf)' rating; -- The transaction's approximately 122.6% expected initial parity at closing and the 125% targeted release parity test (the parity percentage is defined as the value of the trust assets other than the revenue fund divided by the value of the bonds outstanding, expressed as a percentage); -- The credit quality of the VSAC loan pool to be originated during the acquisition and recycling periods, both ending June 15, 2013, which Standard & Poor's expects will be in full compliance with VSAC's underwriting guidelines; -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios and rating sensitivity analyses that we believe are consistent with the preliminary rating; -- The loans' origination fees averaging approximately 2.95%, which are capitalized into the loan balance, thus providing additional overcollateralization to the loans; -- The loans' fixed interest rates, which should provide positive excess spread given the expected interest rate on the bonds and transaction fees; and -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Vermont Student Assistance Corp. - Senior Series 2012A, June 26, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 PRELIMINARY RATING ASSIGNED Vermont Student Assistance Corp. - Senior Series 2012A Series Rating Interest Amount rate (mil. $)(i) 2012A A (sf) Fixed 21.19 (i)Senior series 2012A is expected to be issued as serial maturity bonds. The issuance amounts will be determined on the pricing date.