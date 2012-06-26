FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Vermont Student Assistance notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Vermont Student Assistance Corp.'s issuance is an ABS securitization 
backed by private fixed-rate student loans to be originated under Vermont 
Student Assistance Corp.'s loan programs.
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'A (sf)' rating to the series 2012A notes.
     -- The preliminary 'A (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's 
credit support, initial parity, principal and interest payments, and 
origination fees, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary 'A (sf)' rating to Vermont Student Assistance 
Corp.'s (VSAC's) $21.19 million education loan revenue bonds senior series 
2012A (tax exempt fixed-rate bonds) (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by private 
fixed-rate student loans to be originated under VSAC's loan programs.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of June 26, 2012. Subsequent 
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the 
preliminary ratings.

The preliminary rating reflects our view of: 
     -- The availability of approximately 35.0%-35.5% credit support (based on 
stressed cash flow scenarios), including excess spread, which provides 
coverage for the stressed credit losses that we believe are commensurate with 
the assigned preliminary 'A (sf)' rating;
     -- The transaction's approximately 122.6% expected initial parity at 
closing and the 125% targeted release parity test (the parity percentage is 
defined as the value of the trust assets other than the revenue fund divided 
by the value of the bonds outstanding, expressed as a percentage);
     -- The credit quality of the VSAC loan pool to be originated during the 
acquisition and recycling periods, both ending June 15, 2013, which Standard & 
Poor's expects will be in full compliance with VSAC's underwriting guidelines;
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios and rating sensitivity analyses that we believe are 
consistent with the preliminary rating;
     -- The loans' origination fees averaging approximately 2.95%, which are 
capitalized into the loan balance, thus providing additional 
overcollateralization to the loans;
     -- The loans' fixed interest rates, which should provide positive excess 
spread given the expected interest rate on the bonds and transaction fees; and
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
PRELIMINARY RATING ASSIGNED

Vermont Student Assistance Corp. - Senior Series 2012A
  
Series      Rating          Interest           Amount
                            rate          (mil. $)(i)
2012A       A (sf)          Fixed               21.19

(i)Senior series 2012A is expected to be issued as serial maturity bonds. The 
issuance amounts will be determined on the pricing date.

