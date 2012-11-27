TEXT - Fitch affirms RoadChef Issuer plc

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RoadChef Issuer plc’s (RoadChef) class A2 notes at ‘B+’ and class B notes at ‘B-'. The Outlooks are Negative. RoadChef is a whole business securitisation of 16 MSAs (motorway service areas) across the UK owned and operated by RoadChef plc. Since Fitch’s last rating action in December 2011, performance has improved with October 2012 TTM EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) of GBP24.1m growing by 4.8%. This was driven primarily by growth in catering revenues as a result of the continued rollout of McDonalds, the upgraded Costa Coffee outlets (partially financed by some partners’ funding) and refurbished sites (11 completed so far), with a 2.5% annual reduction in overhead costs also contributing. However, the longer-term EBITDA trend (-0.7% eight-year CAGR) is symptomatic of RoadChef’s sensitivity to the persistent weak UK economic environment and still under-invested estate (11 developed sites out of a total 23 within the securitised group). In addition, the substantial debt service of ca. GBP19m per annum and resulting low base case forecast FCF DSCRs close to 1.0x for prolonged periods reflect the transaction’s continuing vulnerability to performance declines. The updated base case cash flow forecast results in low median FCF DSCRs (to legal maturity of the notes) of 1.35x and 1.1x for the class A2 and B notes, respectively. In addition, while the forecast EBITDA DSCR to maturity is just above the covenant level of 1.25x, Fitch’s FCF estimate is markedly below due to the inclusion of the maintenance capex, the cost of RoadChef’s partners’ funding of the developments, negative working capital swings and tax. Additionally, the EBITDA covenant has historically been cured (and is expected to continue to be) following numerous equity injections by the parent group Delek. In comparison to the previous year’s base case, the October 2012 TTM EBITDA is up by ca. 3%. However, the improvement is insufficient to warrant a revision of the Outlook in view of the continued close proximity to the EBITDA DSCR covenant of 1.25x, and ongoing weak cash position of the business. The continued reliance on the overdraft facility (increased by GBP1.5m to GBP12.7m this year) to fund working capital requirements and parent company for capex support, the weak UK economy (BoE 2013 GDP growth forecast reduced to 1.0% in November 2012) and negative medium-term trend in UK motorway traffic (four-year CAGR of -0.3%, as of Q3 2012, Department for Transport) also contribute to constrain the outlook. While the catering developments are expected to continue to drive growth for the foreseeable future, it is expected that the growth rate will decline once the developed sites have completed their ramp-up phases (ca. two years). Growth is therefore forecast at a lower rate (in the mid-to high-single digits) relative to the past two years (two-year CAGR of over 10%,) in view of the McDonalds rollout schedule, with catering developments having been completed between 2008 and 2012. Notably, while three further developments are planned, this is not reflected in the forecast metrics as funding has yet to be secured. Another year of solid performance with EBITDA stabilising above the current level could result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable. However, a downgrade could also be triggered if there is a deterioration in both the performance and cash position. Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the transaction structure, financial data and cash flow projections.