TEXT-S&P puts Ryder System ratings on watch negative

Overview -- On June 21, 2012, Miami-based full-service truck leasing company Ryder System Inc. lowered its full-year 2012 earnings guidance. Currently, the company's credit metrics are at the low end of our expectations for the ratings. -- We are placing our ratings on Ryder, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch over the next two months when we have greater clarity regarding Ryder's earnings prospects, capital spending plans, and debt leverage. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its long-term ratings, including its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based Ryder System Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 'A-2' short-term ratings are not on CreditWatch. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects deterioration in Ryder's financial profile due to debt-financed capital expenditures and higher pension liabilities. Credit metrics as of March 31, 2012, are stretched for the current ratings: Fully adjusted FFO to debt was 28.4%, and debt to capital was 76.5%. Leverage has increased significantly because of an increase in unfunded pension liabilities as well as expansive capital expenditure plans. In 2012, we expect Ryder to spend about $2.1 billion in capital expenditures (most of which, $1.5 billion, is contracted under long-term fleet management solutions leases), an increase of 24% from 2011. Ryder's long-term target debt-to-equity ratio is 250%-300%. As a result of significant capital investment, acquisitions (completed in 2011), and Ryder's pension underfunding increase (due to low discount rates), this measure has increased to a reported 267%--and we expect a slight further increase in the near term. Ryder, one of the two leading full-service truck lessors in North America (Penske Corp. is its main competitor), has strong market positions in full-service truck leasing and logistics. The company maintains leading market positions in its major businesses, fleet management solutions (FMS) and supply chain solutions. The ratings also incorporate Ryder's logistics operation, which has lower margins relative to FMS and is exposed to the domestic automotive sector, as well as the cyclicality of its commercial-truck rental business. We categorize the business risk profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. CreditWatch The CreditWatch resolution will focus on Ryder's earnings prospects, capital spending plans, and leverage. We previously indicated that we could lower the ratings if credit measures fall below our expectations for the ratings and FFO to total debt falls to less than 30% on a sustained basis. We believe, a downgrade, if any, would be limited to one notch. Related Criteria And Research -- Summary: Ryder System Inc., Feb. 28, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Ryder System Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Senior unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+ Ratings Affirmed Ryder System Inc. Commercial paper A-2