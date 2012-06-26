TEXT-S&P revises Clorox outlook to negative

Overview -- Share repurchase activity and profitability declines have weakened credit metrics for U.S.-based household and personal care manufacturer Clorox Co. -- Weak consumer demand and Clorox's track record of meaningful shareholder return leave it with limited flexibility at the current rating level to pursue its external growth strategy. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Clorox. -- We could lower the rating if Clorox does not improve its credit metrics to adjusted leverage of around 2.5x and FFO-to-debt of more than 25% over the next 12 to 24 months. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'A-2' short-term rating on Clorox Co. , and revised the outlook to negative from stable. Rationale Clorox's credit metrics have weakened to 2.8x leverage and a 24% funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio for the 12 months ended March 2012, from 2.6x and around 30%, respectively, at the end of June 2011 (fiscal 2011). Metrics are now at the higher end of the indicative ratios for the "intermediate" financial profile descriptor, including adjusted debt leverage within the 2x-3x range. We continue to incorporate in our financial risk profile analysis the group's solid free cash flow generation capacity and the company's demonstrated willingness to reduce leverage after exceeding 3x following the 2007 Burt's Bees acquisition and material share repurchase activity. Still, we believe Clorox may not restore credit metrics more commensurate with an intermediate financial risk profile (FFO-to-debt of around 30% and adjusted leverage of around 2.5x) over the next 12-24 months, which prompted our revision of the rating outlook from stable to negative. This is based on our view that Clorox may pursue an aggressive external growth strategy without scaling back its historically high shareholder returns. It also reflects the intense competition in the U.S. household and personal care market, and the volatile raw material price environment, which, we believe, will likely continue to constrain the group's profitability going forward. Our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "strong" continues to reflect Clorox's broad portfolio of household products with good market shares. The company's well-recognized brands include Clorox, Glad, Kingsford, Scoop Away, Hidden Valley, and Burt's Bees. Our business risk assessment also incorporates Clorox's lack of international geographic diversity relative to its peers, and susceptibility to commodity cost volatility. Our base case scenario for fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013 encompasses the following assumptions: -- Organic revenue growth of around 3%, driven by the group's international and professional divisions. -- Moderate recovery in profitability. We project about 50 basis points of improvement in EBITDA margins by fiscal 2014, from the 20.8% that we calculate for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. -- Capital expenditures of $225 million to $250 million in fiscal 2013 to account for investments in technology and facilities, and down to a more long-term level of around $200 million-$225 million thereafter. -- Unchanged shareholder returns. We believe dividend payment will grow in line with net income, translating to about $330 million-$350 million of annual dividend payment in fiscal 2013 and 2014. Share repurchase activity should continue, with no material deviation from the $170 million repurchased by Clorox in fiscal 2012 (excluding shares repurchased with the proceeds of assets disposals). -- We believe the group will pursue its external growth strategy and make some acquisitions. Under this scenario, Clorox may not reduce debt leverage significantly from the 2.8x we calculate at the end of March 2012, or improve its FFO-to-debt ratio from the 24% we calculate for the same period. Although we believe Clorox's free cash flow generation capacity of around $500 million annually could enable the group to cut its leverage, we believe Clorox may prioritize acquisitions and shareholder returns over debt repayment. We base this on the group's financial policy, which allowed for Clorox to be run above its public target of net leverage of 2.0x-2.5x for the past two quarters, and allows for sizable debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchase activity. Liquidity We view the group's liquidity as "adequate" (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011). Our liquidity expectations and assumptions include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to cover uses in excess of 1.2x over the next two years, with uses including debt maturities of $350 million due October 2012 and $500 million due March 2013, capital expenditures ranging between $200 million to $250 million per year, and total annual dividends of $330 million-$350 million -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA. -- There is sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 15%-20% without the company breaching a coverage test. -- The new $1.1 billion revolving credit facility due in 2017 carries a quarterly maintenance leverage covenant of 3.5x, up from 3.25x previously. As of March 31, 2012, Clorox was in compliance with this covenant, with more than 25% cushion. The company has maintained covenant cushion well over 20% for the past several quarters and we expect it will continue to do so through fiscal 2013. Outlook The outlook is negative. It reflects our view that Clorox may not restore its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x and FFO-to-debt of around 30% over the next 12-24 months, which could lead to a downgrade of the company. We could lower the rating if Clorox were to make debt-financed acquisitions without scaling back its shareholder returns (dividends and share buybacks), such that the transaction pushes the group's pro forma adjusted leverage to around 3x. Under our base case scenario for sales and EBITDA growth, we calculate that leverage would increase and stay at around 3x if Clorox's total shareholder returns do not decrease significantly from the $515 million level we anticipate for fiscal 2012, while the company makes debt-financed acquisitions of around $500 million. Also, we could lower the rating if the group's profitability does not improve by at least 100 basis points by fiscal 2014, from the 20.3% adjusted EBITDA margin we anticipate for fiscal 2012. We could revise the outlook to stable if Clorox restores credits metrics of about 2.5x leverage and FFO-to-debt of around 25%-30%, on a sustained basis. This could occur if Clorox moderates its financial policy, reducing share buyback activity and repaying at least $100 million of debt over the next two years. Also, we could revise the outlook to stable if, absent any material acquisition and assuming total shareholder returns below fiscal 2012 levels, Clorox's operating performance exceeds our expectation, including adjusted EBITDA recovering to more than $1.22 billion by fiscal 2014, from the $1.10 billion we anticipate for fiscal 2012. Ratings List Ratings affirmed; Outlook revised To From Clorox Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Ratings affirmed Clorox Co. Commercial Paper A-2 Senior secured BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.