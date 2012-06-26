FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Mortgage Loan Resecuritization 2009-RS1 rating
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
June 26, 2012 / 8:22 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Mortgage Loan Resecuritization 2009-RS1 rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We reviewed Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust 2009-RS1, a U.S. RMBS 
re-REMIC transaction.
     -- We affirmed our 'A (sf)' rating on class A85 from this transaction.
     -- We based our rating action on our analysis of expected interest and 
principal, when applicable, payable to this class under our applicable rating 
scenario stress.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed its 'A (sf)' rating on class A85 from Mortgage Loan 
Resecuritization Trust 2009-RS1, a U.S. residential mortgage backed securities 
(RMBS) resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) 
transaction.

The affirmation reflects our assessment that the re-REMIC class will receive 
timely interest and the ultimate payment of principal under the applicable 
stressed assumption for the current rating.

We intend our ratings on the re-REMIC class to address the timely payment of 
interest and ultimate payment of principal. We reviewed the interest and 
principal amounts due on the underlying securities, which are then passed 
through to this re-REMIC class. We applied our loss projections, incorporating 
our loss assumptions, to the underlying collateral to identify the principal 
and interest amounts that could be passed through from the underlying 
securities under our rating scenario stresses. We stressed our loss 
projections at various rating categories to assess whether the re-REMIC class 
could withstand the stressed loss associated with its rating while receiving 
timely payment of interest and principal consistent with our criteria.
 
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
     -- Standard & Poor's Provides An Update On Outstanding RMBS Re-REMIC 
CreditWatch Placements And Outlines Their Resolution, published April 1, 2011.
     -- Revised Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, And Alt-A U.S. 
RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published March 25, 2011.
     -- Transaction-Specific Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, 
And Alternative-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published June 27, 2011.
     -- S&P Corrects: 1,196 Ratings On 129 U.S. RMBS RE-REMIC Transactions 
Placed On CreditWatch Negative, published Dec. 15, 2010.
     -- Standard & Poor's Provides Additional Information On Expected Interest 
For U.S. RMBS Re-REMICs, published Dec. 15, 2010.
     -- Standard & Poor's To Incorporate Opinion Of Expected Interest For U.S. 
RMBS Resecuritizations, published Nov. 11, 2010.
     -- Resecuritizations of U.S. RMBS, published March 17, 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
