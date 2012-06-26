FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Comcast Corp snr unsecured notes
June 26, 2012 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Comcast Corp snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' issue-level rating to Comcast Corp.'s $2.25 billion in
aggregate notes issuances, which consist of $1 billion of senior notes due 2022
and $1.25 billion of senior notes due 2042. The company intends to use the
proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of its $575 million
senior notes due 2056 and $202 million of senior notes due 2012. The company
recently announced an optional redemption for the former issue. 

Our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit rating on Comcast remains unchanged, as does 
our stable outlook on the company. (For the latest corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the full analysis on Comcast, published April 18, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Comcast Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  BBB+/Stable/A-2

New Ratings

Comcast Corp.
 Senior Unsecured
  $1 bil. nts due 2022                    BBB+
  $1.25 bil. nts due 2042                 BBB+

