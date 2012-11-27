FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Orange Cty Transportation Auth, Calif. revs at 'A'
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Orange Cty Transportation Auth, Calif. revs at 'A'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A' long-term rating on Orange
County Transportation Authority, California's (the authority) $155.5 million
toll road revenue bonds (91 Express Lanes), series 2003. The Rating Outlook on
all bonds is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

Congested Corridor Traffic: Established traffic demand is evident, particularly 
for peak-period travel within the SR-91 corridor that is one of the most 
congested traffic arteries in Southern California. Express lane traffic averaged
approximately 32,600 per day in fiscal 2012, which represents nearly 12% of the 
overall corridor traffic. Traffic and toll revenue levels have shown sensitivity
to corridor improvements, fuel prices and economic activity. Over the past five 
years, the managed toll lanes have seen declining traffic trends of nearly 18% 
in parallel with the recent economic downturn in the region and the addition of 
general purpose lanes. Still, long term prospects are favorable for traffic 
demand given the time savings and limitations of alternatives routes.

Toll Policy With Demonstrated Track Record: The authority has demonstrated a 
favorable track record under its current toll policy that permits relatively 
frequent toll adjustments, both upward and downward, based on specific hourly 
traffic activity. Still, the peak period toll rates are among the highest in the
country and can constrain traffic growth under difficult local economic 
conditions.

Debt Structure With Refinance Exposure: The bonds operate under a closed lien 
indenture with the series 2003 bonds having a senior lien on net toll revenues. 
Structural features include a satisfactory toll covenant and multiple reserve 
accounts. Offsetting these strengths is the credit's variable rate and swap 
exposure, which in the past has resulted in higher debt interest costs and 
counterparty performance risks. Over the past year, management has taken steps 
to reduce its swap position although refinance risk remains present for the $100
million series 2003B bonds that have a mandatory tender in 2013.

Low Leverage: The tollway's current debt burden is low with a 2.9 times (x) net 
debt to cashflow available to debt service. Under the current bond documents, 
additional parity borrowings are not permitted and should insulate the project 
against a higher leverage.  

Favorable Financial Cushion: The project has a favorable history of strong 
financial performance and high reserve balances. Debt service coverage ratios 
exceed two times (2.39x in fiscal year 2012) while total reserves equate to
more than 50% of outstanding debt. Still, expansion of untolled, general-purpose
lane capacity along SR-91 corridor over the bond life will likely constrain 
traffic growth and possibly lead to weaker financial flexibility. Fitch rating 
case forecasts indicates the project will likely maintain over 1.8x annual debt 
service coverage through the life of the bonds.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:

--Any material changes to traffic activity within the express lane corridor 
caused by the effects of regional economic conditions or improvements in general
purpose lanes;

--Long-term developments along the project corridor, particularly with possible 
extensions and capacity additions into Riverside County through cooperative 
agreements.

--Changes in the debt structure with regards to variable rate and swap exposure.


SECURITY:

The bonds are solely secured by a pledge of net revenues of the authority's 91 
Express Lanes.

CREDIT SUMMARY:

Annual express lane traffic levels are approximately 12 million and represent 
approximately 12% of the combined general purpose and tolled traffic. While 
growth rates in usage were robust over the first decade since operation, toll 
transactions have declined in recent years primarily due to the effects of a 
softer economy and the completion of a new eastbound general purpose lane in 
late 2010. Unemployment rates have risen rapidly in both Riverside and Orange 
counties through the recession and have eased off the peak but currently stand 
at 12% and 7.1%, respectively, as of September 2012.

The weakest performance period was in early 2011 in conjunction with 
year-over-year transaction reductions peaking at a 15%-20% rate. By late 2011, 
traffic levels stabilized and overall traffic was down by less than 1% for the 
entire fiscal 2012 period. 

With the benefit of peak and non-peak toll rate reductions coupled with 
stabilization in economic conditions, traffic has rebounded by 3.3% through the 
first four months into fiscal 2013. However, in the near term, some headwinds 
remain for a continuation of positive traffic performance given the near 
completion of one additional general purpose lane in each direction to be added 
by the start of 2013. Over the longer term, an extension of the express lanes in
Riverside County and a possible direct connector into SR-241 may provide 
catalysts for increased demand within OCTA's SR-91 corridor.  

The toll revenue framework for the SR-91 Express Lanes depends heavily on the 
peak period congestion times. While the tolled lanes of SR-91 represent an 
average of less than 15% of total tolled and untolled SR-91 volume in past 
years, peak hour usage spikes to 25%-30% of total volume given the substantial 
time savings. Peak period toll rates for east-bound evening rush hour traffic 
has historically climbed but has been modestly reduced to $9.55 in 2012 in 
conjunction with the toll policy. These toll rates make the 91 Express Lanes 
among the most expensive toll facilities in the country. Capacity improvements 
may affect toll rates in both peak and shoulder periods and result in reduced 
toll rates under the current toll policy. Lower rates may create new demand and 
neutralize much of the effect of corridor improvements to the level of potential
toll revenues.  

Despite the changes in toll trips and revenues over recent years, coverage of 
debt service from net revenues remained at or above a healthy 2.0x. Fiscal 2012 
financial results indicate a strong debt service coverage ratio of 2.39x as 
lower toll revenues were offset by both reduced operating costs and lower debt 
interest costs. Project reserves are viewed as a material point of credit 
strength as the combined level of reserves for debt service, operations, and 
major maintenance equaled nearly $39 million as of June 30, 2012. Separately, 
the project holds approximately $47 million of additional unrestricted reserves,
all translating to more than half of total debt outstanding. Net debt to CFADS 
is favorable at 2.9x and provides a significant amount of financial flexibility 
to deal with capacity expansion, adverse changes in economic conditions or 
travel patterns within the region.

Base and rating case forecasts conducted by Fitch indicate a continuation of 
strong coverage levels but with the potential for small declines reflecting both
the modest declining traffic trends and as well as lower toll rates within the 
toll schedule. The base case assumes a 1% growth rate in traffic and 2.8% growth
rate in toll revenues through final maturity. The results indicate coverage 
levels average 2.32x and net to CFADS falling to below 2x by 2016.Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
