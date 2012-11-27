FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch continues to monitor NYU Hospitals Center post Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings continues to monitor NYU Hospitals Center (NYUHC) in
the wake of material disruption to its operations post major storm Sandy. Fitch
is in regular contact with NYUHC management and will continue to monitor the
situation, taking rating action as appropriate.

NYU Hospitals Center (NYUHC) (rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook) sustained 
serious damage to its main campus resulting from the flood and storm surge 
related to the major storm Sandy. Damage from the storm forced the closure of 
the Langone Medical Center inpatient tower and temporary closure of outpatient 
services. 

Outpatient services, including the cancer center and NUYHC's ambulatory 
capacity, have largely been restored, and inpatient capacity is expected to 
return to 90% of pre-storm capacity in early January 2013. Although there has 
been a material disruption to operations, Fitch does not expect this to affect 
NYUHC's ability to pay timely debt service. Insurance and other available 
emergency funds are expected to substantially offset revenue and property 
losses, and NYUHC's liquidity position remains stable at pre-storm levels. 

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

