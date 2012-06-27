FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Kabel Deutschland notes rating to 'BB'
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Kabel Deutschland notes rating to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised to
'BB' from 'BB-' the issue rating on the EUR500 million senior secured notes
borrowed by Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH (KDVS), the
operating subsidiary of German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
 (Kabel Deutschland; BB-/Stable/--). At the same time, we removed the
rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on June
18, 2012. We also revised upward the recovery rating on this instrument to '2'
from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.

In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the recently issued EUR400 
million senior unsecured notes at Kabel Deutschland. The recovery rating on 
these notes remains unchanged at '6,' indicating our expectation of negligible 
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The upgrade on the KDVS notes reflects our view that the recovery prospects 
for senior secured lenders have improved with the addition of unsecured debt 
to the group's capital structure, which provides a debt cushion for the senior 
secured lenders.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our 
default scenario envisages, among other things, a decline in Kabel 
Deutschland's operating performance due to increasing competition from 
telecommunications and satellite TV operators. We see this scenario leading to 
a default in 2017, triggered by an inability to refinance senior secured bank 
debt and the senior unsecured notes when they fall due. Our assumptions 
include that:
     -- Kabel Deutschland's current senior secured debt maturing prior to 2017 
is refinanced in full. However, we acknowledge that the company may decide to 
use excess cash to prepay part of its senior secured debt if the proposed 
acquisition of German cable operator Tele Columbus (not rated) does not 
receive regulatory approval.
     -- The group maintains a EUR324 million revolving credit facility that is 
fully drawn at default.

At the hypothetical point of default in 2017, we project that EBITDA would 
decline to about EUR470 million, and we envisage a stressed enterprise value of 
about EUR2.7 billion using a market multiple approach. From this stressed 
valuation, we deduct priority liabilities, primarily relating to enforcement 
costs of approximately EUR220 million, leaving a net enterprise value of about 
EUR2.5 billion for secured lenders. After deducting secured facilities of about 
EUR3.2 billion (including prepetition interest), there is substantial (70%-90%) 
recovery for senior secured lenders, but negligible (0%-10%) recovery 
prospects for unsecured lenders.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009


RATINGS LIST
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH
  Senior Secured Debt*                  BB                 BB-/Watch Pos
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3

Ratings Affirmed
Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
  Senior Unsecured Debt                 B                  B
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

*Guaranteed by Kabel Deutschland Holding AG.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

