#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P rates Tribune Co

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. diversified media company Tribune Co. is preparing to emerge from 
bankruptcy and issue $1.1 billion in first-lien term debt to partially fund 
creditor claims.
     -- The company's plan to emerge from bankruptcy was confirmed by a 
federal bankruptcy judge on July 23, 2012, and the Federal Communication 
Commission's Media Bureau issued waivers on Nov. 16, 2012. We now expect the 
company to consummate the plan in the very near future.
     -- We are assigning the company a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit 
rating. We are also assigning the company's proposed $1.1 billion first-lien 
term loan due 2019 a preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating with a recovery 
rating of '1'.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tribune will 
maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 4.5x over the intermediate term.

Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Chicago, 
Ill.-based Tribune Co. a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The 
outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned Tribune's proposed $1.1 billion first-lien term 
loan due 2019 a preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating (two notches higher than 
the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our 
expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for debtholders in the event 
of a payment default.

The company will use proceeds of the term loan to partially fund creditor 
claims.

Rationale
The preliminary ratings are subject to Tribune's timely emergence from 
bankruptcy and the consummation of its plan of reorganization remaining in 
line with our expectations. Moreover, these ratings are also subject to review 
of the final loan documentation.

We view Tribune's business risk profile as "fair," mainly reflecting our view 
that television broadcasting has become a much larger portion of the company's 
EBITDA and offers a significant element of stability to profitability and cash 
flow, notwithstanding the unfavorable fundamentals of the newspaper business. 
The business risk profile is also supported by a stream of cash distributions 
from the company's equity investments, most notably a 31% stake in Television 
Food Network, G.P., a 32% state in CareerBuilder, LLC, and a 28% stake in 
Classified Ventures, LLC. Despite the company's relatively moderate leverage, 
we consider Tribune's financial policy as "aggressive" given the uncertainty 
surrounding the company's board and management composition, financial policy, 
and business plans upon emergence. For the same reasons, we currently view the 
management and governance of the Tribune on emergence from bankruptcy as 
"weak." We expect the company's equity owners will be eager to monetize their 
investments following Tribune's emergence from bankruptcy, which could entail 
dividends financed by debt and/or asset sales.

The company's broadcasting operations provide diversification and stability, 
although they face a variety of long-term risks. Operating performance of the 
broadcasting segment's group of 23 large-market TV stations is cyclical and 
sensitive to the timing of elections, but generates good cash flow. Slightly 
less than half of the company's broadcasting revenue comes from CW affiliated 
television stations, which we view as less desirable than major network 
stations because of lower viewership and less popular primetime content (which 
represents about 7% of advertising revenue from these stations) as well as 
less negotiating power with advertisers and with cable and satellite operators 
for retransmission fees. Broadcasting operations also include Superstation WGN 
America and Antenna TV as well as WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station.

The company's publishing operations consist primarily of eight metropolitan 
papers and related websites. The company's two largest papers, the Los Angeles 
Times and the Chicago Tribune, account for roughly 60% of the segment's 
revenue and slightly more than half of its EBITDA. Despite cost reductions, 
operating cash flow from this segment has fallen nearly 40% since 2008 due to 
the secular decline in print advertising revenues. We believe that 
profitability at the publishing segment will continue to decline, as 
additional cost cuts may be insufficient to offset long-term pressures of 
readership declines and advertising moving online.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to decline at a 
low-single-digit percentage pace in 2013, with lower political revenue and a 
continued decline in newspaper operations more than offsetting higher 
retransmission revenue and distributions from equity investments (which we 
include in our calculation of EBITDA). We expect that core advertising revenue 
at the company's broadcast segment will likely increase at a low- to 
mid-single-digit percent rate and that retransmission revenue will grow at a 
healthy rate. However, we expect total broadcasting revenue will likely 
decline at a low-single-digit percent rate because of lower political revenue 
and copyright royalties, which were higher in 2012 because of a one-time 
settlement. We expect publishing advertising will decline about 8% and that 
cost cuts won't be sufficient to offset revenue declines. As a result, we 
expect the company's EBITDA margin before cash distributions from equity 
investments will contract by 200 to 250 basis points in 2013. When including 
distributions, the EBITDA margin will likely be flat at about 23% to 24% 
because of our expectation of higher distributions.

In the quarter ended Sept. 23, 2012, revenue declined 2% and EBITDA (including 
cash distributions from equity investments) increased 3%. Publishing revenue 
declined 1% with an 8% decline in advertising revenue more than offsetting an 
8% increase in circulation revenue. Broadcasting revenue declined 3% because 
of lower advertising revenue. This was exacerbated by the temporary loss of 
carriage of five stations, predominantly in the New York area, as a result of 
the company's retransmission dispute with Cablevision Systems Corp. The 
dispute has since been settled. A 3% reduction in operating expenses and 
higher cash distributions from equity investments drove the EBITDA growth. For 
the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 23%, up slightly 
from 20% in 2011 largely because of growth in cash distributions from equity 
investments.

In July 2008, Tribune agreed to indemnify Cablevision, the majority owner of 
Newsday Holdings LLC, for all payments of principal, premium, and interest 
made by Cablevision on Cablevision's guarantee of the Newsday partnership 
debt, up to $495 million. Cablevision owns 97% and Tribune owns 3% of the 
partnership which includes the operations of Newsday, a daily newspaper, and 
$753 million of Cablevision senior notes. In October 2009, Tribune agreed to 
pay principal, premium, and interest on the Chicago Baseball Holdings LLC 

partnership's debt, of roughly $674 million, to the extent that, after any 
default and exercise of lender remedies, any amounts remain unpaid. We believe 
Tribune's guarantees and indemnifications of the debt of its partnerships are 
a significant financial risk for the company; we therefore consolidate a 
portion of the partnership debt in determining Tribune's credit measures. This 
adjustment increases our calculation of leverage by about 0.4x. 

Pro forma leverage, based on EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, is 
roughly 2.5x. Although this is below the 4x to 5x range of debt leverage that 
we regard as indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile, we expect 
that credit metrics could deteriorate following the company's emergence from 
bankruptcy as a result of the potential for dividends funded by debt and/or 
asset proceeds. We estimate that pro forma adjusted EBITDA coverage of 
interest will be roughly 12x based on EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 
2012. We expect that leverage and coverage could deteriorate in 2013 if the 
company issues additional debt. 

Capital spending and working capital needs are manageable and consume about 
15% to 20% of EBITDA. Following the company's emergence from bankruptcy, we 
anticipate that taxes will consume an additional 30% of EBITDA. We expect that 
Tribune will convert about 40% to 45% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow 
in 2013, barring any asset sales or shareholder distributions.

Liquidity
Tribune has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the 
next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of Tribune's liquidity profile 
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 
18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
     -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA 
declines 15% to 20%.
     -- We do not anticipate that the term loan agreement will contain any 
financial maintenance covenants. We expect that the company will maintain 
adequate headroom with the springing covenant on the revolving credit facility.
     -- No near-term maturities or amortizations.

We expect sources of liquidity to include $325 million of cash, an undrawn 
$300 million revolving credit facility, and funds from operations in 2013 in 
the $410 million and $460 million range. We expect cash uses to be largely 
comprised of working capital needs and capital spending in the range of $120 
million to $135 million. As a result, we expect the company will generate 
roughly $285 million to $335 million of discretionary cash flow in 2013, 
barring any shareholder distributions or asset sales. 

An additional potential source of liquidity for the company is its minority 
equity investments. We believe these investments are nonstrategic and consider 
them a potential source of liquidity, subject to taxable gains. 

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Tribune 
Co., to be published as soon as possible after this release, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tribune will maintain 
adequate liquidity and leverage below 4.5x over the near-to-intermediate term. 
Given the uncertainty surrounding the company's business and financing plans 
post-emergence, we currently view a downgrade as more likely than an upgrade 
over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if debt-financed 
shareholder distributions, potentially in connection with asset sales, cause 
leverage to increase above 4.5x. We believe that it is unlikely that we could 
raise the rating over the intermediate term given our expectation that there 
could be a lack of clarity surrounding the company's plans over the next year.

[Standard & Poor's has provided the foregoing independent credit opinions 
based on the information that has been provided. In offering such opinions, 
Standard & Poor's is independent from the engaging company and any parties to 
the bankruptcy proceeding. We do not advise, advocate, or support any 
particular plan of reorganization and a rating opinion does not indicate 
whether the plan is fair, reasonable, or appropriate or likely to be confirmed 
as the basis for the company's emergence from bankruptcy. The issue ratings 
provided by Standard & Poor's to companies prior to exiting bankruptcy are 
preliminary, and subsequent developments or changes to the plan or information 
considered by us in our analysis could result in final conclusions that differ 
from the preliminary ratings. Issuer ratings provided by Standard & Poor's to 
companies prior to exiting bankruptcy are our current opinion of the ratings 
that we expect to assign at a future date and subsequent developments or 
changes to the plan or information considered by us in our analysis could 
result in rating conclusions that differ from the expected ratings. Rating 
opinions provided by Standard & Poor's to a company in bankruptcy are assumed 
to be used in accordance with all applicable laws.]

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating
Tribune Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                               BB- (prelim)/Stable/--)
 $1.1B sr secd first-lien term loan due 2019           BB+ (prelim)
   Recovery Rating                                     1 (prelim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
