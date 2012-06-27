TEXT-S&P cuts Quicksilver Resources rating to 'B-'

Overview -- We have reduced our 2012 and 2013 EBITDA estimates for U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Quicksilver Resources. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Quicksilver to 'B-' from 'B', our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B-', and our issue rating on the company's subordinated debt to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's liquidity could deteriorate materially over the next 12-18 months. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Quicksilver Resources Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Quicksilver's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. We also lowered the issue rating on Quicksilver's subordinated debt to 'CCC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. Rationale The downgrade primarily reflects the prospects for weaker profitability and deteriorating credit protection measures, and the risk of ongoing negative free cash flow and liquidity burn at Quicksilver as a result of our lower natural gas liquids (NGL) pricing assumptions and our lower production estimate. We recently reduced our NGL pricing assumptions to 42% of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil in 2012 and 50% of WTI in 2013, from 53% of WTI in each year, previously. NGLs currently constitute about 18% of Quicksilver's total equivalent production, and although the company has about 60% of its NGL volumes hedged in 2012, it has no NGL volumes hedged for 2013. In addition, we have reduced our production estimates for 2012 due to the company's lower guidance for second-quarter volumes. On May 8, 2012, Quicksilver provided second-quarter 2012 production guidance of 375 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d) to 385MMcfe/d, compared with 377 MMcfe/d in the first quarter and an average of 412 Mmcfe/d in 2011. In response to lower natural gas prices, the company has significantly slowed drilling and completion activities in the dry gas areas of the Barnett shale, leading to production declines. We are now assuming production declines about 5% year-over-year in 2012, versus increasing about 1% in our previous projections. Also, our view is that debt-to-EBITDA will increase above levels that are appropriate for the 'B' rating category. Based on this year's capital program of $370 million, and incorporating our assumption of a similar capital spending level in 2013, we estimate the company's debt-to-EBITDA will exceed 5.5x at year-end 2012 and approach 7.5x at year-end 2013. Our rating on Ft. Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver reflects the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. Our assessment of the company's business risk is based on its participation in the cyclical and capital-intensive E&P industry and its vulnerability to the currently weak natural gas and natural gas liquids markets, given that natural gas and NGLs account for about 80% and 18%, respectively, of its total current production and proven reserve base. Based on actual first-quarter realized prices and costs, Quicksilver's operating income (EBIT) per unit of production is negative, while it still carries relatively high debt given acquisition activity over the past few years. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively large proven reserve base for the rating category, low cost structure, and above market-priced hedges in 2012 (although these begin to roll off in 2013). As is the case with most E&P companies, Quicksilver's cash flows can fluctuate significantly depending on volatile oil, natural gas and NGL prices. Our base case assumption is for natural gas and oil prices to average $2.00/mmBtu and $85/bbl, respectively, for the remainder of 2012, $2.75/mmBtu and $80/bbl in 2013, and $3.50/mmBtu and $75/bbl thereafter, with NGL prices at 42% of WTI in 2012, 50% in 2013 and 57% thereafter. Under these pricing assumptions many in the industry, including Quicksilver, have natural gas production that is uneconomic (notwithstanding hedges) when considering total costs, including operating and finding and development (F&D) costs. Excluding the impact of hedges, Quicksilver's operating income (EBIT) per unit of production is negative. However, Quicksilver does benefit from favorable natural gas hedges in 2012 and 2013. The company has about 70% of this year's estimated natural gas production hedged at an average price of $5.78/mcf and about 50% of next year's estimate production hedged at an average price of $5.40/mcf. Including the impact of hedges, we estimate Quicksilver's EBIT per mcfe was about $0.50 in the first quarter of 2012. As of year-end 2011, Quicksilver's proven reserve base was 2.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe), consisting of 77% natural gas and 22% NGLs, 70% proved developed, with nearly 90% located in the mature Barnett Shale in Texas and the remainder in Canada and the Rockies. Average daily production in the first quarter of 2012 was 377 MMcfe/d, resulting in a relatively long proven reserve life of 20 years (14 years on a proved developed basis). The company's all-in unlevered cost structure (lease operating expense, production taxes, cash general and administrative expenses, and three-year average finding and developing (F&D) costs) was $3.70/mcfe, at the lower-end of the range for its peers. However, with the current natural gas price one-year strip at about $3.15/mcf, Quicksilver's business generates returns below many of its more oil-weighted peers. We classify Quicksilver's financial risk as highly leveraged, given its increasing debt and the volatility in its cash flows. We estimate the company will generate about $375 million in EBITDA this year, based on our price deck, incorporating the company's hedges, and assuming production declines about 5% compared with 2011. We expect debt-to-EBITDA to exceed 5.5x at year-end 2012, given our projection for the company's debt balance of about $2.1 billion. We anticipate that profitability and cash flows will erode further in 2013, given lower levels of hedged production and likely further production declines, such that debt-to-EBITDA approaches 7.5x at year-end 2013. Some combination of asset sales, joint ventures, capital spending reductions and equity issuance will likely be necessary to prevent further deterioration of the company's credit protection measures. Quicksilver has announced plans to form and IPO an upstream master limited partnership (MLP), through which it expects to raise $350 million to $400 million, as well as its intention to enter into joint ventures to develop its assets in its emerging basins. We do not factor in any potential proceeds from the MLP or joint ventures into our model, although if implemented they could improve Quicksilver's credit measures and liquidity, depending on how they are structured. Liquidity We view Quicksilver's liquidity as "less than adequate" because of a potential covenant breach at year-end 2012. Key elements of Quicksilver's liquidity profile include: -- The company has availability as of March 31, 2012, of $680 million under its combined U.S. and Canadian credit facilities maturing in 2016, which currently have a combined $1.075 billion borrowing base (which was reaffirmed in May 2012). -- The facilities have two financial covenants, which require Quicksilver to maintain a minimum EBITDA to cash interest expense ratio of 2.5x and a minimum current ratio of 1.0x. -- Based on our current projections, we estimate the company will breach its minimum EBITDA to cash interest expense covenant at year-end 2012, barring the receipt of proceeds from asset sales, joint ventures, or other potential transactions, and using these proceeds to pay down debt. -- Quicksilver has announced a $370 million capital program for 2012 and we assume the company will spend a similar amount in 2013, versus our estimate of funds from operations (FFO) of about $200 million in 2012 and $130 million in 2013. -- We expect Quicksilver to fund these gaps by drawing down its credit facilities; however this assumes there is sufficient availability under its facilities. -- Because of likely lower average natural gas prices in 2012 versus 2011, we believe Quicksilver may have negative reserve revisions at year-end 2012, which could lead to a lower borrowing base redetermination in 2013. -- The company has no near-term debt maturities, although the credit facility lenders could elect to accelerate payment if a covenant is breached. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Quicksilver published Feb. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectations that Quicksilver's cash flows and credit metrics will deteriorate over the next two years, with debt to EBITDA exceeding 5.5x by year-end 2012 and approaching 7.5x at year-end 2013. Our outlook assumes no proceeds from the company's planned MLP or joint venture agreements, which could be used to reduce leverage, or any capex reductions. We could lower the rating if liquidity drops below $200 million, which would most likely occur if the company loses full access to its credit facility, or if its borrowing base is significantly reduced. We could stabilize the rating if the company is able to bring debt-to-EBITDA back below 5.25x, and we believe that level is sustainable. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And 2014, June 11, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Negative To From Quicksilver Resources Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 5 5 Subordinated CCC CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.