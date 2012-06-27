FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms SBA Communications 'B+' rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. wireless tower operator SBA Communications        
announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the wireless
tower assets of TowerCo II Holdings LLC for $1.45 billion, consisting of $1.2
billion of cash and $250 million of equity.
     -- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect debt to EBITDA to be about 9x 
for 2012, versus our previous expectation of around 8x, but we expect leverage 
to decline to about 8.5x by 2013.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on SBA Communications, including our 'B+' 
corporate credit rating, and revising our liquidity assessment to "less than 
adequate" from "adequate."
     -- The stable outlook incorporates the view that leverage will remain 
high and debt to EBITDA is likely to total around 9x for 2012, improving only 
moderately by year-end 2013.

Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on SBA Communications Corp. and its related 
subsidiaries. The outlook is stable.

We also affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'BB' 
issue-level rating on the secured credit facilities at subsidiary SBA Senior 
Finance II LLC and our 'B+' issue-level rating on unsecured debt issued by SBA 
Telecommunications Inc.

The ratings on TowerCo II Holdings LLC, including our 'B' corporate credit 
rating, remain unchanged, and will be withdrawn when this transaction is 
completed, since borrowings under their credit facilities will be repaid at 
time of close and subsequently cancelled.

Rationale
The affirmation reflects our belief that SBA's acquisition of TowerCo's 
wireless towers will result in higher leverage than we had previously 
expected, but that the combined company's solid cash flow generation will 
enable leverage to decline in 2013 to around 8.5x, a level we consider 
appropriate for the rating and the "highly leveraged" financial risk 
assessment. We consider the added scale accompanying the acquisition to be a 
slight positive for the business risk assessment, which remains "strong," in 
our view.

TowerCo has approximately 3,300 towers, versus SBA's nearly 13,000 towers. 
While we assessed TowerCo's business risk as "satisfactory" due to revenue 
concentration of about 50% with Sprint Nextel, this concentration is 
materially reduced with the combination of the two tower operators.

SBA has continued to generate free operating cash flow (FOCF) after capital 
expenditures and increased its reported EBITDA by about 15% on a 
year-over-year basis for the first quarter of 2012. We expect that revenue 
growth for 2012, pro forma for full-year contribution of Mobilitie and 
TowerCo, will be about 45%. However, Standard & Poor's expects its financial 
policies to remain aggressive. Subsequent to close of TowerCo in the second 
half of 2012, and absent a material-sized acquisition, we would expect the 
company to engage in material stock repurchases.

The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts 
with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price 
increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been 
upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband 
capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more 
antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues.

Niche carriers such as Leap Wireless International Inc. and MetroPCS 
Communications Inc. have also expanded into new markets over the past few 
years. These factors, combined with continued overall growth in wireless 
subscribers, have contributed to strong ongoing demand for additional leasing 
space on wireless towers. Resultant tower leasing gross profit and overall 
reported EBITDA margins were a healthy 80% and 64%, respectively, for the 
first quarter of 2012, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in 
the near term, even with the acquisition of both Mobilitie, which closed in 
April 2012, and TowerCo. Growth in tower operating cash flows should enable 
the company to achieve leverage improvement to about the mid-8x area by 2013.

Pro forma for TowerCo, SBA will own in excess of 16,000 towers, primarily in 
the U.S., with about 1,600 in various international markets, including Canada, 
Cost Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its 
revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of 
acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy 
or build additional towers as opportunities arise.

Liquidity
We view SBA's liquidity as "less than adequate," based on the fact that the 
company's committed sources of liquidity do not provide full funding for its 
uses of liquidity, including the pending acquisition of TowerCo. However, this 
is not a rating factor currently as we do expect the company to access the 
capital markets, either through a securitization or a high-yield debt issue, 
at which point we would likely revise the liquidity assessment back to 
"adequate."

In addition to the $1 billion cash portion of the TowerCo acquisition, uses of 
liquidity include repayment of the $400 million Mobility bridge loan and 
repayment of $400 million of TowerCo net debt at close. Sources include the 
$900 million TowerCo two-year bridge facility, about $400 million available 
under the revolving credit facility, and funds from operations, which we 
expect to exceed $300 million in 2012.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SBA, published 
on April 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. The stable outlook incorporates the view that the 
company's leverage will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie 
and TowerCo, is expected to total around 9x for 2012 and is likely to improve 
only moderately to around 8.5x by year-end 2013, given SBA's targeted net debt 
leverage of 7.0x to 7.5x, before our adjustments. 

Conversely, a downgrade could occur if leverage rises to the 10x area. We 
believe this could occur if the company's financial policy became materially 
more aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase program or paid 
a special dividend exceeding around $1.3 billion, and funded these actions 
with additional debt. Likewise, if the company increased leverage above the 
10x area to acquire or build additional towers that lacked anchor tenants or 
had much lower cash flow margins than their current tower base, this, too, 
could prompt a downgrade.

Alternatively, while we believe that the company has good prospects to obtain 
external funding for its significant near-term cash needs, given its less than 
adequate liquidity assessment, if it does not obtain funding in a timely 
manner to meet such cash requirements, we could lower the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 
To Weakest, April 26, 2012
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 
March 21, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

SBA Communications Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

SBA Senior Finance II LLC
 Senior Secured
  $200 mil. term loan A due 2017        BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  $500 mil. term loan B due 2018        BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  $700 mil. fltg rate revolving 
  bank loan due 2017                    BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  

SBA Telecommunications Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  $375 mil. 8.00% notes due 2016        B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4                  
  $375 mil. 8.25% notes due 2019        B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      4

