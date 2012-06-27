TEXT-S&P corrects rating on JBS S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on JBS S.A.'s $350 million 10.25% notes due 2016 by reinstating the 'BB' rating. These notes were originally issued by Bertin Ltda. (later Bracol Holding Ltda.) and assumed by JBS upon its merger with Bertin S.A. (the subsidiary created by Bracol to hold its assets and liabilities related to beef and leather operations). We inadvertently withdrew the rating on these notes when we withdrew our corporate credit rating on Bracol Holdings Ltda. in April 2010. Our rating on the notes is the same as our 'BB' corporate credit rating and unsecured debt rating on JBS. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST JBS S.A. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- Rating Reinstated JBS S.A $350 mil. senior unsecured notes due 2016 BB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)