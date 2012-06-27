FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects rating on JBS S.A.
June 27, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects rating on JBS S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
JBS S.A.'s $350 million 10.25% notes due 2016 by reinstating the 'BB'
rating. These notes were originally issued by Bertin Ltda. (later Bracol Holding
Ltda.) and assumed by JBS upon its merger with Bertin S.A. (the subsidiary
created by Bracol to hold its assets and liabilities related to beef and leather
operations). We inadvertently withdrew the rating on these notes when we
withdrew our corporate credit rating on Bracol Holdings Ltda. in April 2010. Our
rating on the notes is the same as our 'BB' corporate credit rating and
unsecured debt rating on JBS.

 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

 
RATINGS LIST
JBS S.A.
 Corporate credit rating                        BB/Stable/--

Rating Reinstated
JBS S.A
 $350 mil. senior unsecured notes due 2016      BB

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

