TEXT-S&P affirms Votorantim 'BBB' ratings, outlook remains stable
November 27, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Votorantim 'BBB' ratings, outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe that Brazil-based conglomerate Votorantim will remain 
focused on reducing debt in 2013, despite volatile metals prices.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Votorantim. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Votorantim will reach net 
debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x in the next few quarters, maintain strong 
liquidity, and further reduce leverage in 2013.

Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' issuer 
credit ratings on Votorantim Participacoes S.A. (VPar) and Votorantim 
Industrial S.A. (VID), which we refer to jointly as Votorantim. VPar owns VID, 
which, in turn, is the holding company that controls all of the group's major 
industrial activities of the group. The outlook remains stable.

Rationale
The ratings on VPar and VID reflect the companies "satisfactory" business risk 
profile, "intermediate" financial risk profile, and "strong" liquidity. 
Votorantim's credit metrics are somewhat tight for the rating category, but we 
expect the group to continue reducing debt in the next few quarters through a 
more conservative approach to new investments and a focus on improving cash 
flow. Cash flow generation should remain strong at the group's Brazilian 
cement operation, since demand and prices are likely to remain favorable, with 
new infrastructure projects offsetting some softening in the housing sector in 
Brazil. We believe that the group's metals operations will report lower 
profitability due to declining base metals prices, which is partly offset by 
several initiatives to improve cost position and the depreciation of the 
Brazilian real. Overall, we view Votorantim's business diversity as positive, 
because it contributes to margin stability despite volatile commodity prices. 
Our rating on VID mirrors those on its parent company VPar because the 
differences between the two entities' business and financial risk profiles are 
small, in our view. We assess the company's management and governance as 
"fair."

We view Votorantim's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect the 
group's cement unit to further strengthen its international operations with 
the integration of Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal S.G.P.S. S.A.'s (BB/Stable/B) 
assets in China, India, Morocco, Spain, Tunisia, and Turkey. While cash 
generation of Votorantim's base metals operation will weaken somewhat in 2012, 
we believe that it will manage to maintain its competitive edge due to the 
high quality of its reserves, low operating costs, and energy 
self-sufficiency. We exclude Votorantim's stake in pulp producer, Fibria 
Celulose S.A. (BB/Positive/--), from our analysis of the group, but 
acknowledge that Fibria has also undertaken measures to improve its capital 
structure to withstand a relatively challenging pulp market in the next few 
quarters. We don't incorporate the results of VPar's banking business in our 
analysis, but we take account of the contingent risks from the banking 
operations that may spill over to the holding level. Due to VPar's shared 
control of its bank with its strategic partner, Banco do Brasil S.A. 
(BBB/Stable/A-2) and the strong liquidity of Votorantim Financas S.A. 
(national scale rating brAAA/Negative/brA-1), VPar's financial holding 
company, mitigate these risks somewhat.

Votorantim remains exposed to volatile commodity prices. Its relatively high 
debt, due to acquisitions and internal expansion in the past few years, is 
also a negative rating factor. Although VPar has gradually expanded its 
operations into other countries, with large investments such as the U.S., 
Colombia, and Peru, we expect that the majority of its cash flow will likely 
remain concentrated in Brazil in the next few years.

We assess Votorantim's financial risk profile as "intermediate." VPar's credit 
metrics are still aggressive for the rating category, with adjusted net debt 
to adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x as of June 2012 and weak funds from operations 
(FFO) to total debt of 11%; VID's credit metrics were 3.8x and 17% in the 
third quarter of 2012. We assume minimum cash on hand of more than Brazilian 
real (R$) 2.6 billion to fund operations and the remainder of its cash 
position to service its gross debt due to improved working capital management 
in place. We expect Votorantim to remain committed to reducing debt in the 
next several quarters, which should result in gradual but consistent 
improvement of its credit metrics. We project VPar's adjusted net debt to 
EBITDA converging to 3.5x in and FFO to total debt of more than 15% in the 
next quarters, and of 3.4x and 18%, respectively, by year-end 2013.

Liquidity
We view Votorantim's liquidity as "strong." This assessment is based on the 
following assumptions:
     -- Cash sources (VID's cash position of R$5.2 billion in September 2012 
that excludes Fibria's results, full availability under VID's $1.5 billion 
revolving credit facility as of Sept. 30, 2012, and FFO) should cover cash 
uses (short-term debt maturities of R$1.6 billion that exclude Fibria's annual 
capital expenditures of R$3 billion, and dividend payments) by more than 1.5x 
in the next 24 months to 30 months;
     -- Cash sources would remain above cash uses and VPar would remain 
compliant with its debt covenants even if EBITDA under our base case scenario 
were to decline 30% in the next 12 months; and
     -- We expect VPar to keep gradually improving its maturity schedule.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VPar will keep improving its 
adjusted net debt to EBITDA towards 3.5x in the next few quarters, despite 
lower margins and weakening demand from its metals division. We believe that 
the still strong demand for cement will support VPar's cash flows, which, 
coupled with its strong cash position, should keep its leverage ratios stable. 

Upside rating potential is somewhat limited by still aggressive leverage 
metric but could occur following a significant improvement in the company's 
credit metrics with adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 2.0x. A downgrade could 
result from a rise in adjusted net debt to EBITDA to more than 4.0x due to a 
drop in EBITDA margins to less than 20%, or if liquidity deteriorates 
significantly. Votorantim's decision to accelerate its internal expansion or 
invest in merger and acquisition could also put negative pressure on the 
ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Votorantim Participacoes S.A.
Votorantim Industrial S.A.
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB/Stable/--      
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAAA/Stable/--    

Voto-Votorantim Ltd.
Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations III Ltd.
Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations V Limited
Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

