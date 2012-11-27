FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Atlas Senior Loan Fund II notes
November 27, 2012 / 9:17 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Atlas Senior Loan Fund II notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC's 
issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting 
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through E notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, legal structure, and diversified collateral portfolio, among 
other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas 
Senior Loan Fund II LLC's $367 million floating-rate notes (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 
loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 27, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated notes through 
the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC

Class                 Rating              Amount

A                     AAA (sf)            257.00
B                     AA (sf)              32.00
C (deferrable)        A (sf)               41.00
D (deferrable)        BBB (sf)             20.25
E (deferrable)        BB (sf)              16.75
Subordinated notes    NR                   46.50

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
