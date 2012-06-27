FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms ProAssurance 'BBB' rating
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms ProAssurance 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- ProAssurance has agreed to acquire Medmarc Insurance Group,
which provides medical technology and life science product liability insurance
and legal professional liability insurance.
     -- ProAssurance has also agreed to acquire Independent Nevada Doctors 
Insurance Exchange and its attorney in fact.
     -- We have affirmed our 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on 
ProAssurance Corp.
     -- The acquisitions do not change our overall expectations for the 
company's performance.

Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB' 
long-term counterparty credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. (PRA). The outlook 
is stable.

Rationale
The affirmation follows the company's announcement that it has agreed to 
acquire Medmarc Insurance Group for approximately $150 million, and 
Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Exchange (IND) for undisclosed terms that 
PRA states to be immaterial to its operations. We expect the transactions, 
which PRA intends to fund through all-cash transactions, to close by year-end 
2012 in accordance with the approved plan to demutualize Medmarc, and convert 
IND from a reciprocal. Both transactions are subject to customary closing 
conditions and regulatory approval.

The affirmation reflects that the announced acquisitions will not change our 
expectation for PRA. We believe the Medmarc acquisition will modestly increase 
PRA's risk profiles because the profitability of the new product liability 
line is more uncertain than PRA's existing products and its volatility could 
be higher. These risks are mitigated by the very small scale of the new 
operation ($40.6 million direct written premiums in 2011) compared with 
PRA's ($565 million DWP in 2011) and its very low premium leverage. This 
acquisition could improve PRA's product line diversification in the longer 
term, although uncertainty stemming from integration risk and reserving risk 
remains. We believe the INDEX acquisition will strengthen PRA's market 
position in Nevada. We believe PRA has sufficient capital to support these 
transactions, and its capital adequacy will be very strong after the 
transaction. We don't expect a change to PRA's financial leverage because of 
the all-cash payout.

Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our view that PRA has demonstrated a 
sustainable and strong financial profile while maintaining its strong 
financial leverage metrics, strong operating performance, and adequate 
reserves. We expect PRA to maintain its strong competitive position, operating 
performance, and capitalization, and low financial leverage ratios. PRA will 
likely see a low-single-digit top-line increase in 2012. We also expect PRA to 
have a combined ratio of no more than 95% as of year-end 2012 (with the 
benefit of potential reserve releases related to prior accident years) and a 
current accident-year combined ratio of 105% to 110% in 2012.

Although PRA might increase its use of debt opportunistically in light of 
favorable interest rates, we do not expect the company's debt-to-capital ratio 
to increase to more than 20% or its interest coverage to fall to less than 6x. 
The rating could come under pressure if PRA is unable to maintain a strong 
competitive position, underwriting discipline, strong earnings, and adequate 
reserves. We do not expect to raise the rating again within the next two years 
because of the company's business concentration.

Related Criteria And Research
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

ProAssurance Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/--

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.