TEXT-Fitch on Coast 2002-1 proposed replacement collateral manager

June 27 - The proposed manager replacement for Coast Investment Grade 2002-1, Ltd./Corp. (Coast 2002-1)is unlikely to impact the transaction's outstanding ratings, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch has been notified of a proposed change to the Coast 2002-1 Collateral Management Agreement (CMA) in which the CDO asset management responsibilities for the transaction would be assumed by Crescent Capital Group LP (Crescent), successor collateral manager to Coast Capital Asset Management, L.P. The most senior class in the transaction is currently rated 'CCCsf', indicating that default appears a real possibility for the notes. In addition, the CDO is no longer in its reinvestment period and all overcollateralization tests have been failing. Given the above, the manager's capabilities are no longer a rating factor for this transaction. Accordingly, Fitch has not evaluated the replacement manager and does not expect the novation to have any impact on the ratings of the notes. Under the CMA, Contingent Collateral Management Fees will be paid before interest to the class A notes. However, the impact on the notes from a rating perspective is mitigated by the cushion available between the notes' credit enhancement level and 'CCCsf' level losses. Further, due to the senior coverage test failure, interest proceeds have been redistributed from subordinate classes to pay down the class A notes. On the last two payment dates, the class A notes received approximately $3.1 million from interest proceeds. This significantly exceeds the Contingent Collateral Management Fee of 20 basis points p.a. As a result, Fitch concludes that the corresponding fees will not impact its ratings on the class A notes. There will also be no impact on the ratings of the other classes of notes given that they are currently rated at 'Csf'. Fitch is not a party to the transaction and therefore does not provide consent or approval, as that remains the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch expects to be notified by the trustee when or if the proposed transfer of asset management responsibilities is completed. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum' (May 30, 2012).