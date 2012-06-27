FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Cars Alliance Auto Loans France 2012-1 notes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Cars Alliance Auto Loans France 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to Cars Alliance Auto Loans 
France F 2012-1's asset-backed fixed-rate class A notes.
     -- At closing, to fund the purchase of the receivables portfolio backing 
the notes, the FCT will issue senior notes (the class A notes), subordinated 
notes (the unrated class B notes), and residual units. 
     -- Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1's notes are backed by a 
portfolio of fixed-rate auto-loan receivables originated by DIAC S.A., a 
French subsidiary of RCI Banque, the captive finance company of the French car 
manufacturer Renault.
    
     June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)'
credit rating to the asset-backed fixed-rate class A notes issued by Cars
Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1 (CAAL France F1) (see list below). 

The issuer is a French securitization mutual fund ("Fonds Commun de 
Titrisation" or FCT), which is bankruptcy-remote by law. This FCT does not 
have a compartment. At closing, to fund the purchase of the receivables 
portfolio backing the notes, the FCT issued senior notes (the class A notes), 
subordinated notes (the class B notes), and residual units. The subordinated 
notes and residual units are not rated, and are fully retained by DIAC S.A. 
(BBB/Stable/A-2), the seller.

CAAL France F1's notes are backed by a portfolio of fixed-rate auto-loan 
receivables originated by DIAC S.A., a French subsidiary of RCI Banque, the 
captive finance company of the French car manufacturer Renault. The 
receivables were originated in the ordinary course of its business, to French 
private individuals and small businesses.

RATING RATIONALE

Economic Outlook 
We are expecting a mild recession in Europe through to the end of Q3 2013, and 
a mild pick-up thereafter. While the south is expecting a genuine recession, 
we expect France and other northern core Eurozone countries to experience only 
sluggish GDP growth throughout 2012. We forecast French unemployment to 
increase to 10.0% in 2012 and 2013 (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out 
Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). In our view, unemployment 
is one of the key performance drivers of consumer assets, and we have adjusted 
our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.

Operational Risk
DIAC has, in our view, a history of stable, quality asset origination, with 
tested underwriting and servicing procedures. Our rating reflectS our 
assessment of the company's origination policies, and our evaluation of its 
ability to fulfill its role as servicer of the transaction pool.

Credit Risk 
Our gross loss base-case assumption for the securitized pool is 4.6%, which 
reflects our forecast of a deteriorating French economy. We have analyzed 
credit risk based on the application of our European consumer finance criteria 
using historical default and recovery data from DIAC's entire portfolio (see 
"European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The 
portfolio is static and comprises standard fixed-rate amortizing loans and 
balloon loans.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- New Issue: Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1, June 27, 2012
     -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction 
Accounts, May 31, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 
2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- New Issue: Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany FCT (Series 2010-1), July 
30, 2010
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The 
Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 
2008
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
     -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000
     -- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly
  
RATINGS LIST

Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1
EUR852.3 Million Asset-Backed Fixed-Rate Notes

Class         Rating                    Amount

A             AAA (sf)                   750.0
B             NR                         102.3

NR--Not rated.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.