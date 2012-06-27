FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Stara Zagora, Bulgaria rating to 'BB+'
June 27, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Stara Zagora, Bulgaria rating to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 27 - Overview
     -- In 2011, the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora achieved a very strong 
budgetary performance for the second consecutive year thanks to improved 
revenues.
     -- This reduced its exposure to short-term debt and increased its cash on 
accounts, thereby strengthening its liquidity position.
     -- Due to our forecast economic recovery for Bulgaria, and Stara Zagora's 
limited capital investment program, we expect the city to maintain a strong 
budgetary performance and low debt during 2012-2014.
     -- We are therefore raising our issuer credit rating on Stara Zagora to 
'BB+' from 'BB'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the city will be able to 
address its infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation, and 
without its liquidity position deteriorating.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit 
rating on the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook 
is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Stara Zagora, the Republic of Bulgaria's (BBB/Stable/A-3) 
sixth-largest city, is constrained by our view of the limited predictability 
and high volatility of the city's budgetary performance; its restricted 
expenditure flexibility; and low economic wealth levels. The rating is 
supported by our view of Stara Zagora's relatively low debt burden and 
contingent liabilities, its limited investment program--which has led to our 
forecast of a strong budgetary performance for 2012-2014--and ongoing fiscal 
decentralization that has led to greater flexibility around tax setting.

Stara Zagora's future budgetary performance has limited predictability, in our 
view, because of the consolidating but uneven nature of the institutional 
frameworks under which Bulgarian municipalities operate, their limited 
expenditure flexibility, and the city's lack of experience in medium-term 
budget planning.

In our view, budgetary predictability is also affected by the central 
government's practice of adjusting transfers to local governments, or changing 
the scope of delegated responsibilities unilaterally and at short notice.

Also, we view the city's spending flexibility as limited. Capital expenditures 
are set to decline to below a modest 15% of own expenditures in our base-case 
scenario for 2012-2014. The city's ability to curb operating expenditure 
growth, after implementing temporary cuts implemented in 2010, is also limited.

Clarity about the city's future financial and debt indicators is clouded by 
its financial management practices, which are weak in certain areas. This is 
especially so for medium-term budgetary planning, as well as for liquidity and 
debt policy. We believe that liquidity risks could increase were the city to 
significantly increase its exposure to short-term borrowing from the Bulgarian 
Fund for Local Authorities and Governments (FLAG).

Despite the projected economic growth, Stara Zagora's economic profile remains 
weak in an international context. We estimate the city's GDP per capita to 
have reached a modest US$6,900 in 2011. We assume that Stara Zagora's economy 
will expand similar to the Bulgarian average. We expect the city's GDP to 
increase by 0.7% in 2012, 2.0% in 2013, and 2.5% in 2014.

Despite the planning constraints, we expect the city will adhere to its 
relatively small capital investment program and tight operating costs control 
in 2012-2014. Combined with resumed economic growth, in our base-base scenario 
we see an average annual solid operating surplus of about 8.3% of own 
operating revenues, compared with 13.7% in 2011. Consequently, the city will 
likely record a minor deficit after capital accounts of about 0.6% of own 
revenues.

Nevertheless, the city's debt will grow faster as net borrowings will exceed 
budget deficit. Following EU requirements, the city plans to implement 
EU-sponsored projects via companies that will receive bridge financing in the 
form of on-lending from the city's budget. This scheme will increase the 
city's borrowing requirements, but its tax-supported debt, in our base-case 
scenario, will not exceed a modest 40% of consolidated operating revenues by 
year-end 2015.

Due to gradual decentralization, Stara Zagora may be able to improve its 
budgetary performance by increasing taxes, albeit within nationally legislated 
limits. We understand that local governments have the power to raise almost 
all local taxes and charges; however, we don't envisage any such increases in 
our base-case scenario.

Liquidity
We assess Stara Zagora's liquidity as neutral. This is because its average 
cash on accounts, which now exceeds debt service falling due within next 12 
months, remains volatile. We also view its access to external liquidity as 
limited.

It has significantly improved its liquidity position. Between April 1, 2011 
and April 1, 2012, its average cash on accounts reached Bulgarian lev (BGN) 
6.8 million. In our base case, we expect the city's cash levels to remain 
broadly the same during 2012, continuing to comfortably exceed its debt 
service falling due within the next 12 months. We estimate this at about 
BGN4.2 million, including the city's planned short-term bridge funding from 
FLAG of about BGN2.5 million in 2012.

Nevertheless, we expect the city's liquidity position to remain volatile, as 
its cash holdings are small and future exposure to short-term debt is 
difficult to predict.

Stara Zagora's access to external liquidity also remains limited in the 
context of Bulgaria's relatively weak banking sector and shallow capital 
market. Standard & Poor's assigns a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 
(BICRA) score of '7' to the Bulgarian domestic banking sector (1 being the 
lowest risk, 10 being the highest; see "Banking Industry Country Risk 
Assessments," published Aug. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal).

Recovery analysis
We rate Stara Zagora's senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The '3' recovery rating 
on this debt indicates our expectation of a "meaningful" recovery (50%-70%) in 
the event of a payment default.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that, due to economic recovery in 
Bulgaria and widening revenue-raising capacity, the city will be able to 
address its infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation and 
without its liquidity position deteriorating. In our base-case scenario, we 
assume the city will achieve consistent operating surpluses and modest 
deficits after capital accounts during 2012-2014.

We could raise the rating within the next year if, in line with our upside 
scenario, better cost controls and higher capital revenues pave the way for 
very strong budgetary performance with consistent surpluses after capital 
accounts and tax-supported debt below 30% of operating revenues in 2012-2014.

We could lower the rating within the next year if local economic growth 
prospects significantly weakened, in line with our downside scenario, and if 
the city's management failed to adjust its spending accordingly. This would 
likely result in a shrinking operating surplus below 5% of own operating 
revenues and widening deficits after capital accounts at about 5% of own 
revenues. This scenario would lead to larger borrowings and, in turn, a weaker 
liquidity position with cash coverage falling short of debt service within the 
next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.

Related criteria
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010

Related research
     -- Public Finance System Overview: Bulgarian Municipalities Continue 
Fiscal Decentralization And Heighten Transparency, June 18, 2009.

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Stara Zagora (City of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BB+/Stable/--      BB/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                BB
  Recovery Rating                       3                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

