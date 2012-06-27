TEXT-Fitch cuts Cypriot banks ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Cyprus (BOC), Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) and Hellenic Bank's (HB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'BB' from 'BB+' following the sovereign rating downgrade (see "Fitch Downgrades Cyprus to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative" dated 25 June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on their Long-term IDR is Negative in line with that of the sovereign. At the same time, the Viability Ratings (VR) of BOC and HB have been downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' and removed from RWN reflecting the agency's belief that further capital needs are likely to be required in view of continued asset quality pressures in Greece and Cyprus. CPB's VR of 'f' has been affirmed to reflect its failure under Fitch's definitions. All three banks' Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings have been affirmed and the RWN on the banks' Support Ratings has been removed from RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The downgrade of BOC, CPB and HB's support-driven Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's assessment that the state's ability to support its major banks has reduced, as reflected in Cyprus' sovereign downgrade. The sovereign downgrade was largely based on the agency's revised baseline assessment of the potential cost of support the Cypriot banks could need from the state to cope with asset quality deterioration in Greece and Cyprus and reach a core capital ratio of 10%. Fitch estimates that the Cypriot government may need to provide up to EUR6bn of bank support (which includes the EUR1.8bn to restore CPB's capital base). Fitch acknowledges that its estimates of the potential losses and capital needs of Cypriot banks are subject to considerable uncertainty and are conservative. Fitch judges that the scope for further capital-raising from the private sector is limited and thus assumes that the capital is highly likely to be provided by the sovereign. To provide such support, in Fitch's view, the sovereign will need to be assisted by international authorities, most likely an EFSF/ESM arrangement. The propensity of the sovereign to support the three major Cypriot banks remains strong in Fitch's view, despite the large fiscal pressure this would bring to the country. There are two important factors that influence Fitch's view in this respect. Firstly, the banking system is a major part of the Cypriot economy and secondly there is a modest amount of senior and subordinated bank debt to absorb losses if the state were to choose this option. The Cypriot banks are funded by depositors, the vast majority of which are from domestic Cypriot or Greek customers or from non-resident customers. In Fitch's view, the Cypriot authorities would have no appetite to force losses on any of these depositors. The Negative Outlook indicates that any further downgrade of Cyprus' sovereign rating and/or any change that reduced the likelihood of international support could lead to a further downgrade of the banks' Long-term IDRs and SRFs. The downgrade of BOC and HB's VRs reflect Fitch's belief that the bank's capacity for continued unsupported operation is highly vulnerable to continued adverse conditions in Greece and Cyprus. In the agency's view this will further affect asset quality and likely add on capital needs. Fitch does not disregard the potential for extraordinary external capital assistance to BOC and HB given the banks' increasingly limited capacity to generate capital internally as a result of the difficult operating environment. CPB is the most exposed to Greek loans (49% of total loans at end-Q112, including international shipping loans booked in Greece), followed by BOC (34%) and HB (17%). Exposure to Greek government debt has substantially declined after impairments in 2011 and ranged between EUR8m at HB and EUR360m at CPB at end-Q112. BOC's adjusted core capital ratio was 8.5% at end-Q112 (including EUR428m convertible enhanced capital securities) and HB's was just above the Central Bank of Cyprus' minimum 8% core capital ratio at 8.3%. BOC is under greater pressure as it also has to meet EBA's 9% core capital requirement by end-June 2012. In line with BOC's announcement, the bank does not expect to fully cover the capital needs estimated by EBA by private means. To this end, BOC has informed the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Ministry of Finance that it will apply to the state for temporary capital support of EUR500m, which is expected to be in the form of non-equity capital (eligible as core capital). Fitch says BOC's VR also reflects its leading domestic franchise in Cyprus and sound funding structure (gross loans/deposits ratio of 98% at end-Q112). HB's VR is supported by its comparatively lower exposure to Greece and sound funding profile (gross loans/deposits ratio of 77% at end-2011), although it has a comparatively weaker asset quality ratios than its peers, particularly in Greece, and significantly higher reliance on non-resident deposits. CPB's VR of 'f' continues to reflect the bank's failure under Fitch's definitions. Fitch will maintain CPB's VR at 'f' for a short period of time, until capital is restored, which is likely to be primarily sourced from the Cypriot government. However, Fitch anticipates that the VR will, at best, remain at a deeply sub-investment grade rating level to reflect the numerous challenges the bank is faced with and its substantial weak credit fundamentals. The ratings actions are as follows: BOC Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; placed on Negative Outlook; removed from RWN Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN Senior notes downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN Commercial Paper affirmed at 'B' CPB Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; placed on Negative Outlook; removed from RWN Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN Senior notes downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN HB Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; placed on Negative Outlook; removed from RWN Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)