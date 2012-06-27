FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit
June 27, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Cypriot banks ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Cyprus (BOC), Cyprus Popular
Bank (CPB) and Hellenic Bank's (HB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'BB' from 'BB+' following the sovereign rating
downgrade (see "Fitch Downgrades Cyprus to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative" dated 25
June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) and removed them from Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). The Outlook on their Long-term IDR is Negative 
in line with that of the sovereign. 

At the same time, the Viability Ratings (VR) of BOC and HB have been downgraded 
to 'ccc' from 'b-' and removed from RWN reflecting the agency's belief that 
further capital needs are likely to be required in view of continued asset 
quality pressures in Greece and Cyprus. CPB's VR of 'f' has been affirmed to 
reflect its failure under Fitch's definitions.

All three banks' Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings have been affirmed and the 
RWN on the banks' Support Ratings has been removed from RWN. A full list of 
rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The downgrade of BOC, CPB and HB's support-driven Long-term IDRs reflects 
Fitch's assessment that the state's ability to support its major banks has 
reduced, as reflected in Cyprus' sovereign downgrade. The sovereign downgrade 
was largely based on the agency's revised baseline assessment of the potential 
cost of support the Cypriot banks could need from the state to cope with asset 
quality deterioration in Greece and Cyprus and reach a core capital ratio of 
10%. 

Fitch estimates that the Cypriot government may need to provide up to EUR6bn of 
bank support (which includes the EUR1.8bn to restore CPB's capital base). Fitch 
acknowledges that its estimates of the potential losses and capital needs of 
Cypriot banks are subject to considerable uncertainty and are conservative. 

Fitch judges that the scope for further capital-raising from the private sector 
is limited and thus assumes that the capital is highly likely to be provided by 
the sovereign. To provide such support, in Fitch's view, the sovereign will need
to be assisted by international authorities, most likely an EFSF/ESM 
arrangement. 

The propensity of the sovereign to support the three major Cypriot banks remains
strong in Fitch's view, despite the large fiscal pressure this would bring to 
the country. There are two important factors that influence Fitch's view in this
respect. Firstly, the banking system is a major part of the Cypriot economy and 
secondly there is a modest amount of senior and subordinated bank debt to absorb
losses if the state were to choose this option. The Cypriot banks are funded by 
depositors, the vast majority of which are from domestic Cypriot or Greek 
customers or from non-resident customers. In Fitch's view, the Cypriot 
authorities would have no appetite to force losses on any of these depositors.  
  

The Negative Outlook indicates that any further downgrade of Cyprus' sovereign 
rating and/or any change that reduced the likelihood of international support 
could lead to a further downgrade of the banks' Long-term IDRs and SRFs.

The downgrade of BOC and HB's VRs reflect Fitch's belief that the bank's 
capacity for continued unsupported operation is highly vulnerable to continued 
adverse conditions in Greece and Cyprus. In the agency's view this will further 
affect asset quality and likely add on capital needs. Fitch does not disregard 
the potential for extraordinary external capital assistance to BOC and HB given 
the banks' increasingly limited capacity to generate capital internally as a 
result of the difficult operating environment. 

CPB is the most exposed to Greek loans (49% of total loans at end-Q112, 
including international shipping loans booked in Greece), followed by BOC (34%) 
and HB (17%). Exposure to Greek government debt has substantially declined after
impairments in 2011 and ranged between EUR8m at HB and EUR360m at CPB at 
end-Q112.

BOC's adjusted core capital ratio was 8.5% at end-Q112 (including EUR428m 
convertible enhanced capital securities) and HB's was just above the Central 
Bank of Cyprus' minimum 8% core capital ratio at 8.3%. BOC is under greater 
pressure as it also has to meet EBA's 9% core capital requirement by end-June 
2012. In line with BOC's announcement, the bank does not expect to fully cover 
the capital needs estimated by EBA by private means. To this end, BOC has 
informed the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Ministry of Finance that it will 
apply to the state for temporary capital support of EUR500m, which is expected 
to be in the form of non-equity capital (eligible as core capital).  

Fitch says BOC's VR also reflects its leading domestic franchise in Cyprus and 
sound funding structure (gross loans/deposits ratio of 98% at end-Q112). HB's VR
is supported by its comparatively lower exposure to Greece and sound funding 
profile (gross loans/deposits ratio of 77% at end-2011), although it has a 
comparatively weaker asset quality ratios than its peers, particularly in 
Greece, and significantly higher reliance on non-resident deposits. 

CPB's VR of 'f' continues to reflect the bank's failure under Fitch's 
definitions. Fitch will maintain CPB's VR at 'f' for a short period of time, 
until capital is restored, which is likely to be primarily sourced from the 
Cypriot government. However, Fitch anticipates that the VR will, at best, remain
at a deeply sub-investment grade rating level to reflect the numerous challenges
the bank is faced with and its substantial weak credit fundamentals. 

The ratings actions are as follows:

BOC

Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; placed on Negative Outlook; removed
from RWN

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' 

Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN 

Support Rating affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN    

Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN

Senior notes downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN 

Commercial Paper affirmed at 'B' 

CPB

Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; placed on Negative Outlook; removed
from RWN

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' 

Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' 

Support Rating affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN

Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN

Senior notes downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN 

HB

Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; placed on Negative Outlook; removed
from RWN

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' 

Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-'; removed from RWN 

Support Rating affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN    

Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB' from 'BB+', removed from RWN

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

