TEXT-Fitch: latest MMF snapshot provides end-October fund analytics

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has published the 11th edition of its monthly money market fund (MMF) Snapshot report, with data as at end-October 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under Fitch's Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria. Fitch's MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers. Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.