TEXT-S&P rates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
June 27, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.'s   
$150 million incremental term loan due 2016. The rating is two notches above our
corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating is '1', indicating
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We believe
Allscripts has sufficient capacity within its existing rating to accommodate the
new debt. 

Our "BB+' corporate credit on Allscripts remains unchanged, as does the 
negative outlook, which reflects potential downside volatility in near-term 
operating results given senior management and board turnover. The ratings on 
Allscripts reflect our expectation that the company will maintain its "fair" 
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, despite 
recent significant management and board turnover, highly competitive market 
conditions, and evolving growth strategies. We believe that the company will 
continue to generate positive cash flow and that liquidity will not be 
compromised by the increased emphasis on shareholder returns. 

The company used the incremental term loan to partially refinance the $175 
million outstanding under the existing revolving credit facility, which, in 
turn, was drawn for share repurchases during the current quarter. Pro forma 
adjusted leverage increased to 1.7x from 1.2x as a result, but is within the 
mid-2x adjusted leverage range consistent with the current rating. While 
Standard & Poor's believes that the company may pursue additional share 
repurchases over time, we expect Allscripts to maintain its financial profile 
in line with the current rating. (For the complete corporate credit rating 
rationale, see the full analysis on Allscripts, published April 30, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              BB+/Negative/--

New Ratings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
 $150 mil incremntl term ln due 2016  BBB
   Recovery Rating                    1

