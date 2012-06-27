TEXT-Fitch affirms Home Properties ratings

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Home Properties, Inc. and its operating partnership, Home Properties, L.P. (collectively, HME) as follows: Home Properties, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'. Home Properties, L.P.: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that HME's credit metrics will continue to improve and remain appropriate for a 'BBB' IDR. Growth in net operating income figures to be driven by improving operating fundamentals and value-added investment activities. That said, Fitch does not forecast HME's metrics to improve beyond what is appropriate for the rating. As such, the Rating Outlook remains Stable. HME's operating strategy is to own assets primarily in suburban, supply-constrained and low home ownership affordability markets. Further, HME focuses on acquiring and repositioning mature 'C' to 'B-' apartment properties in well located markets. This strategy has enabled HME to experience lower volatility in operating results, which Fitch views positively. Since 2001, HME's same store net operating income (SSNOI) performance has been less volatile than both its multifamily REIT peer group and a PPR index of properties located in its markets. Fitch expects that HME's portfolio will continue to experience positive operating fundamentals, with same store net operating income (SSNOI) to grow between 3.5% and 5% through 2014. As a result, Fitch anticipates HME's leverage will continue to decline towards 7.0x through 2014. Leverage (defined as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA) was 7.9x for the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended March 31, 2012 as compared to 8.1x for 2011 and 9.3x for 2010. Further, HME's fixed charge coverage ratio has improved to 2.3x for the TTM ended March 31, 2012. This compares favorably to 2.2x for 2011 and 1.9x for 2010. Fitch forecasts fixed charge coverage will weaken modestly while remaining above 2.1x as HME incurs additional interest expense on the higher total debt outstanding through 2014. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less renewal and replacement capital expenditures, divided by interest incurred. Offsetting these credit positives are HME's relatively concentrated portfolio, the implications of increasing development activities and relatively high levels of secured debt. The majority of HME's assets are located in the suburbs of large metropolitan areas on the East Coast with 94.8% of 1Q'12 NOI generated by properties located in six states. Additionally, HME has a base case liquidity coverage ratio of only 0.5x as measured by sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under HME's unsecured credit facility less letters of credit, and projected retained cash flows after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, development expenditures and projected recurring capital expenditures) for the period from April 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013. The liquidity deficit is driven by Fitch's expected development-related expenditures. Fitch notes that increased development not only reduces liquidity but increases HME's general risk profile given its limited development history. Fitch would view a material expansion of HME's development pipeline negatively. Absent development, the liquidity ratio would improve to 1.2x under the base case and 3.2x assuming an 80% refinancing of secured debt. Fitch notes that HME has strong contingent liquidity. Fitch calculates HME's value of its unencumbered assets covers its net unsecured debt by 3.8x assuming an 8% cap rate. Fitch views this as strong for the rating category. However, Fitch believes it is likely to decline as HME issues more unsecured debt going forward. Further, multifamily REITs in general benefit from strong investor and lender demand for multifamily product. The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that HME's credit profile will remain appropriate for the 'BBB' rating through economic cycles. Further, HME has maintained strong operating results with low volatility, mitigating its relatively high leverage for the rating. Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in the near- to medium-term, the following factors may result in positive momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Leverage sustaining below 7.0x (TTM leverage was 7.9x as of March 31, 2012); --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was 2.3x for the TTM ended March 31, 2012). Conversely, the following factors may result in negative momentum on the rating and/or Outlook: --Leverage sustaining above 8.0x; --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --A sustained liquidity shortfall; --A material increase in development activity funded with debt.