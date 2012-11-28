FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Investec Bank plc
November 28, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Investec Bank plc

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank Plc's (IBP) Long-term IDR
at 'BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The affirmation of the IDRs and VR is underpinned by IBP's healthy liquidity and
acceptable capital which partially mitigate the risks inherent in its 
property-concentrated loan book. The Negative Outlook reflects IBP's weak 
profitability and concerns around the bank's concentrated exposure to the 
commercial property market.

The agency acknowledges the recent improvement in asset quality indicators 
following a substantial clean-up in FY11, FY12 and H113. However, the 
concentrated nature of the remaining risks could have a material effect on IBP's
financial performance and position in a challenging operating environment.

IBP's Fitch-calculated NPL ratio improved to 4.5% at FYE12 (FYE11: 6%) following
aggressive selling of its Australian portfolio and other property-related 
exposures. Loan loss reserve coverage was moderate at 41.3% with specific 
provisions and collateral covering NPLs by 106% at FYE12, down from 119% at 
FYE11. 

Liquidity is a key rating strength for IBP at a 'bbb-' VR level, with 22% of 
assets held in liquid instruments at FYE12. Fitch core capital (FCC) remained 
acceptable at 11.1% at end-H113 (FYE12: 11.3%).

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT

The bank's IDRs and VR are driven by the bank's intrinsic strength and are 
supported by strong liquidity and acceptable capitalisation which serve to 
mitigate substantial (45.9% of gross loans) concentration to property-related 
lending. These ratings would be sensitive to reduced liquidity or a weakening of
IBP's FCC ratio or if asset quality deteriorated materially. The latter could 
give rise to significantly higher levels of impairment charges, which Fitch 
considers could affect the long-term sustainability and creditworthiness of IBP.

A revision of the Outlook to Stable could follow a track record of improving 
earnings which would be driven by increased efficiencies within the acquired 
wealth management businesses and stabilised asset quality manifesting in lower 
impairment charges than experienced over the last three years.

Upward rating pressure is limited due to IBP's concentrated credit risk and a 
challenging operating environment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The bank's Support Rating of '5'and Support Rating Floor of 'NF' do not take 
into account external support. While support from the UK authorities is 
possible, it has not been relied on. Similarly, support from dual-listed sister 
company, Investec Limited ('BBB'/Negative) has also not been relied upon due to 
the ring-fencing of creditors in these entities.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED EMTN PROGRAMME

The ratings of the UK guaranteed EMTN programme are equalised with the ratings 
of the UK sovereign. The final debt outstanding under this programme was repaid 
in April 2012 and there will be no further issuance out of this programme. The 
ratings on the UK government guaranteed EMTN programme are therefore withdrawn.

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by IBP are all notched down 
from the 'bbb-' VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's 
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary 
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in IBP's VR 
(see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 
2011).

The rating actions are as follows: 

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative 
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
VR affirmed at 'bbb-' 
Support Rating affirmed at '5' 
Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' is affirmed
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and 
Short-term 'F3'
Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Guaranteed EMTN Programme Long- and Short-term ratings have been withdrawn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
