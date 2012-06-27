FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2012 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ALM VI notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 27 - OVERVIEW
     -- ALM VI Ltd./ALM VI LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO 
securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated 
senior-secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1, A-2, B-1, B-2, C, D, and E 
notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress 
scenarios, among other factors.
    
     June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
ALM VI Ltd./ALM VI LLC's $475.0 million floating- and fixed-rate notes (see
list).

The note issuance is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization 
of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior-secured 
loans.

The ratings reflect our assessment of:
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
ALM VI Ltd./ALM VI LLC
 
Class                 Rating     Amount (mil. $)
A-1                   AAA (sf)             321.5
A-2                   AA (sf)               51.5
B-1 (deferrable)      A (sf)                29.5
B-2 (deferrable)      A (sf)                15.0
C (deferrable)        BBB (sf)              23.0
D (deferrable)        BB (sf)               20.0
E (deferrable)        B (sf)                14.5
Subordinated notes    NR                    39.0

NR--Not rated.

