June 27, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ADT Corp 'BBB', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 27 - Overview
     -- Tyco International Ltd. plans to spin off its North American 
residential and small business alarm monitoring business, ADT Corp. In 
connection with the spin-off, ADT plans to issue $2.5 billion in senior 
unsecured notes to fund a payment to Tyco. 
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to ADT.
     -- We are also assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to the company's proposed 
senior unsecured notes. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects ADT's clear market leadership position and 
our expectation that its recurring revenues will result in solid free cash 
flow generation.

Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' 
corporate credit rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT Corp. The outlook is 
stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB' issue rating to the company's proposed 
$2.5 billion senior notes to fund a payment to Tyco. Tyco will initially 
guarantee the notes until it completes the spin-off, which it expects to do in 
September. This transitional guarantee of the notes by Tyco does not factor 
into our ratings assumptions because it would only come into play if the 
spin-off is not completed. 

Rationale
The rating on ADT reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile 
(according to our criteria definitions), characterized by its leading market 
position and strong brand recognition. ADT's presence in the highly 
competitive U.S. security alarm monitoring industry with its high customer 
attrition rates somewhat offset these business strengths. The rating also 
reflects ADT's "intermediate" financial risk profile under our criteria. 

Following the proposed transaction, we expect ADT to maintain strong operating 
profitability. We also expect revenue increases in the low to mid-single 
digits over next one to two years due to growth in the subscriber base, price 
escalation, and sales of new premium-priced services. 

EBITDA margins have benefited from the company's efforts to lower costs and 
the greater revenues that new contracts are generating. We expect continuing 
improvement in EBITDA margins as the company sells more home automation 
systems. 

ADT provides electronic security, interactive home and business automation, 
and relating monitoring services to approximately 6.4 million customers in the 
U.S. and Canada. For the company's fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, revenue 
was approximately $3.1 billion. The company uses both the internal 
generation/direct sales model and the dealer model to acquire customer 
accounts. Under the internal generation/direct sales model, the company uses 
its internal sales and installation team to create customer accounts, which 
allows the company to have lower customer creation costs and higher free cash 
flow. Under the dealer origination model, the company purchases the customer 
accounts from a network of dealers exclusive to ADT for the security market.
 
ADT has strong brand recognition and scale and a leading market position in 
the residential alarm monitoring industry. It is currently approximately 6x 
larger than its next-largest competitor, and we expect it to retain its market 
share in the next few years. In addition, favorable industry growth trends 
(even during a recession) and significant revenue visibility due to high rates 
of recurring revenue support our business evaluation.

Furthermore, the dual-sourcing business model gives ADT additional flexibility 
to adapt to changing industry conditions. For example, the company can cease 
account purchases from dealers, which would result in higher free cash flow, 
and still maintain subscriber base stability solely from internally generated 
accounts.

Business risks include a relative lack of revenue diversification because ADT 
mainly serves residential markets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as the 
emergence of new competition as the cable companies have become more active in 
the alarm monitoring space. In addition, alarm monitoring companies are 
susceptible to relatively high customer attrition rates. ADT's attrition rate 
was roughly in line with the industry, at 13.2% in the 12 months ended March 
2012. However, we expect the rate to decline modestly as the company increases 
standards for customer-account acceptance and sells new products and services 
such as "Pulse" and "Companion Services."

We view the financial risk profile as intermediate. We expect the company to 
generate sufficient levels of operating cash flow to support projected growth 
through new customer account additions, as well as planned shareholder 
payouts, without the need for additional debt financing.

With Standard & Poor's adjustments, pro forma debt (including leases and 
pensions) to our 2012 EBITDA estimate is approximately 2.9x, on the high end 
of our expectation for the rating. Our adjusted EBITDA reflects the ongoing 
purchase of customer accounts necessary to offset attrition and is reduced by 
deferred costs related to customer account creation. Over time, however, we 
expect adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to average about 2.5x.

Liquidity
We expect ADT to generate sufficient operating cash flow in the near term to 
fund capital expenditures of about $1 billion annually, which includes 
dealer-generated customer accounts and subscriber system assets. We also 
expect near-term operating cash flow to cover the company's planned dividend 
payments, based on a target dividend payout ratio (dividends as a percentage 
of net income) of approximately 30%.

We expect liquidity to comprise approximately $300 million of cash on hand 
upon transaction's close, reliable free cash flow generation, and availability 
under the $750 million revolving credit facility.

Other relevant aspects of ADT's liquidity, in our view, include the following:
     -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 2x for the near 
term. 
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%.
     -- The current rating does not incorporate any material business 
acquisitions.
     -- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

Outlook 
The stable outlook reflects ADT's clear market leadership position and our 
expectation that its recurring revenue model will result in solid free cash 
flow generation. We could lower the rating if the ratio of adjusted debt to 
adjusted EBITDA is likely to remain in the mid-3x area on a sustained basis 
because of weaker operations or incremental debt to support shareholder 
returns, acquisitions or accelerated growth plans. 

A higher rating is unlikely for the foreseeable future based on current 
leverage and our expectation that ongoing investment in new accounts to offset 
attrition and provide growth will slow deleveraging over this period. We 
likely wouldn't consider a higher rating until the company reduces its debt to 
EBITDA ratio to 1.5x-2x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Assigned
ADT Corp.
 Corporate credit rating              BBB/Stable/--
 Senior unsecured
  $2.5 bil. notes                     BBB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

