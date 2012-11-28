TEXT-S&P affirms 2 Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trusts ratings

OVERVIEW -- Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I's senior secured loan and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II's senior secured notes are both backed by the overriding royalty interest in the production of gas, oil, and natural gas liquid (NGL) from Chesapeake Exploration LLC's portfolio of wells located in Oklahoma. -- We affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' ratings on Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I's senior secured loans and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II's senior secured notes. -- The affirmations reflect our opinion of the likelihood of timely interest payment in the operator's nondefault scenario and ultimate interest and principal payments on or before the legal final maturity under our 'BBB' level stresses; each transaction's mortgage on the excess production from the portfolio of wells backing the volumetric production payments; the updated independent forecasts of production received bi-annually from one independent petroleum engineering firm; and the commodity hedges provided by Barclays Bank PLC to mitigate the risk of price volatility, among other factors. Nov. 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB (sf)' ratings on Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I's senior secured loan and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II's senior secured notes. Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II are both volumetric production payment (VPP) transactions backed by the overriding royalty interest in the production of gas, oil, and natural gas liquid (NGL) from Chesapeake Exploration LLC's portfolio of wells located in Oklahoma. The two trusts are entitled to a prorated share of the production, with Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I's share comprising 65% of production and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II's share comprising 35% of production for the first five years. Afterwards, Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I will terminate and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II will be entitled to the full production amount for an additional five years. The affirmations reflect our opinion of: -- Under our 'BBB' level stress, the likelihood of timely interest payment in a scenario where Chesapeake does not suffer bankruptcy and ultimate interest and principal payments on or before the legal final maturity. -- Each transaction's mortgage on the excess production from the portfolio of wells backing the VPP. -- Updated independent forecasts of production received bi-annually from one independent petroleum engineering firm. As wells are close to delivery points and are seasoned, production is more stable and relatively easy to predict. -- Commodity hedges provided by Barclays Bank PLC to mitigate the risk of price volatility. Our ratings on the two trusts are capped at the rating on this commodity hedge counterparty. -- The interest rate cap provided by Barclays Bank PLC to mitigate the risk of interest rate volatility (which only applies to Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I as its loan pays floating-rate interest). -- The remote possibility of a Chesapeake bankruptcy occurring in a high oil, gas, and NGL price environment. At closing, the transactions had an overproduction rate (the production amount compared with the delivery amount) of 1.31x based on the projected production estimated by an independent engineering firm. According to the most recent independent engineer report in April 2012, the estimated production for the remaining life of the transactions declined by approximately 4% compared with the estimated production for the same period at closing. According to the independent engineer firm, the 4% reduction generally resulted from Chesapeake's recent operating decisions (e.g., to shut down uneconomic wells due to gas pricing environment) in adherence to prudent operator practices. Therefore, in our analysis, we reduced the production projection by 4%, and both transactions can still withstand our 'BBB' stress, albeit with a smaller cushion. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the transactions remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 