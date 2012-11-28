FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P rates Cool Holding Ltd
November 28, 2012

TEXT - S&P rates Cool Holding Ltd

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Luxemburg-based holding company Cool Holding Ltd. (Cool) plans to 
issue $1.09 billion of debt, primarily to fund the acquisition of the 
remaining 31% stake that Cool does not already own in Israeli cable operator 
Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd..  
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit 
rating to Cool. 
     -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the group's 
proposed $700 million senior secured notes and our preliminary 'B-' rating to 
the group's proposed $390 million senior unsecured notes.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade 
Cool in 2013 if the mobile unit's performance improves meaningfully, 
increasing the group's free cash flow generation.

Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Luxemburg-based holding company Cool 
Holding Ltd. (Cool). The outlook is positive.

At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the proposed 
$700 million-equivalent senior secured notes, due 2019, to be issued by Altice 
Financing S.A. The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '2', 
indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for 
noteholders. 

Finally, we assigned our 'B-' preliminary rating to the proposed $390 million 
senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to be issued by Altice Finco S.A. The 
recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is '6', indicating our 
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for noteholders.

The final rating will depend on the receipt and satisfactory review of all 
final transaction documentation. Accordingly, the preliminary rating should 
not be construed as evidence of the final rating. If we do not receive the 
final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if the final 
documentation departs from the materials we have already reviewed, we reserve 
the right to withdraw or revise our rating.

Rationale
The rating on Cool reflects our assessment of the group's "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile, following the proposed $1.09 billion or new Israeli 
shekel (NIS) 4.3 billion debt issue to fund the acquisition of the remaining 
stake that Cool does not already own in Israeli cable operator Hot 
Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (HOT), and to refinance certain existing debt 
at Cool and HOT. The rating is supported by our assessment of Cool's 
"satisfactory" business risk profile. 

The "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects our forecast that 
Cool's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage will increase to more than 4x at 
year-end Dec. 31, 2012, pro forma for the debt issuance, refinancing, and 
acquisition (the transaction). We also anticipate that the group's cash flow 
generation will be hampered by the negative cash flow resulting from its newly 
launched Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) third-generation 
mobile network, and the group's relatively heavy capital expenditure (capex) 
requirements. 

The financial risk profile is also constrained by our view that Cool's efforts 
to deleverage may stall due to top-line pressure in HOT's core pay-TV segment 
and limited debt amortization in the new capital structure. Finally, the 
financial risk profile is inhibited by what we view as the above-average 
complexity of the group's corporate structure and the potential for the 
transferal into a new entity of additional assets besides HOT in the future. 
At this point, we lack consolidated accounts that show the effect of the 
acquisition and the potential transferal of new assets. However, we view the 
group's interest coverage and post-transaction leverage as relatively strong 
for the current rating.

Our assessment of Cool's business risk profile as "satisfactory" is supported 
by HOT's significant presence in the Israeli telecoms market, with a leading 
share in the local pay-TV market and a significant share of the broadband 
Internet market. We also view HOT's network quality and national coverage as 
key strengths, compared with many of its cable peers. The relatively 
concentrated nature of the Israeli telecoms market and HOT's position as one 
of only two integrated telecoms infrastructure players are further supports 
for our assessment of the group's business risk profile. 

These positive factors are somewhat offset by growing regulatory involvement 
in the Israeli telecoms market, which is likely to spur increased pricing 
pressure in HOT's cable-based operations, in our view, notably in its pay-TV 
operations. We also view the competition from the dominant incumbent player, 
Bezeq-Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., as a constraint on HOT's business 
risk profile; and we think that Bezeq could become more competitive over the 
mid- to long term as some regulatory constraints are removed. HOT's relatively 
low profitability compared with peers is also a constraint on our business 
risk profile assessment. Finally, we view HOT's entry into the Israeli mobile 
telecoms market as a mobile network operator (HOT Mobile) as a key operational 
risk, and we believe that creating a profitable mobile unit over the medium 
term may be a challenge. This is mainly due to Israel's high mobile 
penetration rate, strong competition from the leading mobile network 
operators, and current fierce competition in the market. 

Cool will fully own HOT after the transaction closes. Cool is owned by Altice 
VII Group (not rated) and has shareholders in common with French cable 
operator Ypso Holding Sarl (B/Stable/--) and other cable operations globally. 
HOT provides cable TV, broadband Internet, landline telephony, and mobile 
services.

We forecast that HOT will post low single-digit revenue growth in 2013, mainly 
driven by increasing revenues from the new mobile UMTS network as HOT Mobile 
increases its subscriber base. We also assume a continued increase in 
revenue-generating units (RGUs) in the group's cable operations due to rising 
numbers of triple-play subscribers (to Internet, television, and telephone 
services). However, we assume that this trend will be offset by pricing 
pressure in HOT's core pay-TV segment due to reduced subscription costs. 

We assume that HOT's EBITDA margin in 2013 will be in the low 30% 
area--similar to our forecast for the 2012 EBITDA margin (pro forma for the 
transaction)--because we assume that potentially higher operating leverage at 
HOT's mobile operations will be largely offset by lower average revenue per 
user (ARPU) from pay-TV. These margins are at the bottom end of the range 
posted by cable operator peers that we rate, partly reflecting increasing 
competition in Israeli telecoms and partly reflecting margin dilution due to 
HOT Mobile's operations.

We estimate that HOT's fully adjusted leverage will decline to 4.7x-4.8x in 
2013, from about 5.0x in 2012, pro forma for the planned debt issuance. We 
anticipate that this deleveraging will be partly supported by the reduction of 
a bank guarantee for license payments at HOT Mobile. Excluding shareholder 
loans at Cool of about NIS1.2 billion, our forecast leverage ratio for 2013 
translates into adjusted leverage of about 4.0x, assuming no increase in 
operating lease commitments. We also anticipate that cash EBITDA interest 
coverage will be about 3.0x in 2013. We calculate, however, that free cash 
flow will be negative in 2012, minimal in 2013, and that it will remain 
limited over the medium term due to a higher interest burden and significant 
capex requirements related to the launch of the mobile network and upgrade of 
HOT's cable network. 

Liquidity 
We assess Cool's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, subject 
to the group issuing the planned $1.09 billion of notes and securing 
additional committed back-up revolving credit facilities of $80 million. We 
forecast that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will 
exceed 1.2x in 2013.

Under our base-case scenario for the 12 months from Dec. 31, 2012, we project 
the following sources of liquidity, pro forma for the transaction: 
     -- Cash balances of about NIS350 million.
     -- Back-up revolving credit facilities of about NIS310 million maturing 
in 2017.
     -- Funds from operations of NIS0.9 billion-NIS1.0 billion in 2013.

Under our base-case scenario for the 12 months from Dec. 31, 2012, we project 
the following uses of liquidity, pro forma for the transaction:
     -- Annual mandatory debt maturities of about NIS130 million.
     -- Minimal working capital requirements.
     -- Annual capex of NIS850 million-NIS900 million.
     -- Additional potential cash outflows of about NIS65 million.

We currently forecast limited headroom both under the notes' incurrence 
covenants and the RCF's maintenance covenants, which we believe could 
potentially limit Cool's ability to draw on its RCF. However, we still view 
the group's short-term liquidity profile in 2013 as "adequate" even absent the 
back-up RCF.

Recovery analysis
The preliminary issue rating on the proposed $700 million-equivalent senior 
secured notes, due 2019, to be issued by Altice Financing is 'BB-', one notch 
above the corporate rating on Cool. The recovery rating on the senior secured 
notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery 
prospects for noteholders. 

The preliminary issue rating on the proposed $390 million senior unsecured 
notes, due 2020, to be issued by Altice Finco is 'B-', two notches below the 
corporate rating on Cool. The recovery rating on the unsecured senior notes is 
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for 
noteholders. 

Recovery prospects for the senior secured notes are supported by our 
understanding of the asset security (which is subject to certain limitations), 
and our view that the group would be reorganized as a going concern in an 
event of default. We also view the Israeli insolvency regime as relatively 
favorable for secured creditors. 

Nonetheless, we believe there are weaknesses in the security structure and 
documentation that could dilute recovery prospects for both senior secured and 
unsecured noteholders. Therefore even though recovery prospects for the 
proposed senior secured notes nominally exceed 90%, we have assigned a 
preliminary recovery rating of '2' to these notes. Moreover, our recovery 
rating assumes that the Ministry of Communications in Israel will grant 
approval for the asset security to be pledged. If the Ministry does not grant 
approval, we would likely revise our recovery rating on the senior secured 
notes downward, because we would view the remainder of the security package as 
relatively weak.

The senior secured notes will have security over a NIS1.9 billion refinancing 
note to Altice Financing, the proceeds of which HOT will use to refinance 
certain existing indebtedness. We understand that the refinancing note will 
have security over the majority the assets at HOT and its subsidiaries, 
excluding HOT Mobile and certain assets, such as its licenses, that it is 
prohibited from pledging. We further understand that the note will have a full 
guarantee from HOT's subsidiaries (other than HOT mobile). The remainder of 
the security package comprises share pledges over Cool, the holding company 
for Altice 7's equity in HOT, and pledges over special-purpose vehicle H 
Hadaros 2012 Ltd. This vehicle will acquire the remaining shares of HOT that 
Cool does not already own. We view the indirect security and capping of the 
security claim at NIS1.9 billion as a weakness in the security package.

It is our understanding that the issuer of the senior secured notes, Altice 
Financing, could constitute a financing entity for assets either to be 
acquired or that are already owned by parent Altice 7. Under the provisions in 
the documentation, any debt raised for the acquisition of additional assets 
would be subject to the senior secured incurrence covenant, set at 3x and 4x 
total leverage. While we understand that the security granted to the notes 
cannot be directly pledged for any separate financing, we believe the use of a 
shared financing vehicle for multiple assets could create some additional 
dilution risks depending on the structure of any future financing. 

Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a default driven by lower revenues 
and margins as a result of competition from alternative providers and the need 
to provide lower-cost TV products. We believe that cash flows could be further 
constrained due to the capex required to build up HOT's mobile network. We 
believe that a default would most likely occur in 2016, at which point we 
envisage that EBITDA would have fallen to about NIS880 million.

Our going-concern valuation assumes a stressed enterprise value of NIS4.8 
billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2016, equivalent to a 5.5x 
valuation multiple of our stressed EBITDA of NIS880 million. From this we 
deduct priority liabilities of about NIS500 million, primarily associated with 
enforcement costs and finance leases, with about NIS4.3 billion remaining for 
debtholders. 

We assume that the first NIS1.9 billion of proceeds would cover the super 
senior RCF, of which we assume NIS330 million would be outstanding (including 
six months of prepetition interest), with the remainder for the senior secured 
noteholders. Of the remaining NIS2.2 billion, we believe that the outstanding 
approximately NIS1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes at HOT would be repaid 
first, with any residual value going to the senior secured noteholders. This 
leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured 
noteholders. While indicative numerical coverage for the senior secured notes 
might be higher than 90%, we believe that upside to the recovery prospects on 
the senior secured notes is unlikely given the limitations on the security 
package as we describe above. 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Cool in 
2013 if the mobile unit's performance improves meaningfully, increasing the 
group's free cash flow generation. Specifically, rating upside depends on the 
group's free cash flows at least covering ongoing debt amortization 
requirements (about NIS130 million) and on the group reducing adjusted 
leverage (based on audited consolidated accounts) to less than 5x, and about 
4x excluding shareholder loans. 

Rating upside is also subject to Cool maintaining a stable operating 
performance at the cable operations over the medium term, with improved 
operating efficiency mitigating potential pricing pressure. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if operating pressures lead to 
meaningful declines in ARPU and EBITDA, stalling the group's efforts to 
deleverage and leading to weak free cash flow generation. In particular, we 
believe this may happen if significant negative cash flow persists at the 
mobile operations, resulting in minimal free operating cash flow (less than 
NIS100 million), or due to a higher interest burden than we currently assume.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Recognizing The Sustainable Cash Cost Of 
Inflation-Linked Debt For Corporates, Feb. 10, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, 
April 4, 2006

Ratings List
New Ratings; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Cool Holdings Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+(prelim)/Positive/--     

Altice Financing S.A.
Senior Secured Debt*                    BB-(prelim)                
Recovery Rating                         2(prelim)                

Altice Finco S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt*                  B-(prelim)                
Recovery Rating                         6(prelim)                 

*Guaranteed by Cool Holdings Ltd.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

