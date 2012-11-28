TEXT-Fitch affirms Clearfield, Utah sales tax revs at 'AA-'

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clearfield, Utah's (the city) bonds as follows: --$11 million sales tax revenue bonds series 2003 at 'AA-'; --Implied unlimited general obligation (GO) rating at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first lien on 100% of Clearfield's sales and use tax revenues. The tax is currently levied at the maximum allowable rate of 1.00% on all taxable sales of goods and services. These tax revenues are collected by the Utah State Tax Commission and distributed monthly to all Utah municipalities and counties based on formulas that take into account the population of, and taxable sales in, all governmental entities that impose a sales and use tax. 50% of sales tax collections are distributed on the basis of the local government's population and 50% according to the point of sale. KEY RATING DRIVERS --SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The city's 'AA-' implied GO rating reflects a sound financial profile, exhibited by five consecutive years of operating surpluses, good expenditure flexibility, solid fund balances, and prudent management practices. --SOLID DEBT COVERAGE LEVELS: The 'AA-' sales tax revenue bond rating additionally reflects strong maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage of 2.66x in fiscal 2012, no plans for further parity issuances, and a restrictive 2.0x MADS additional bonds test (ABT). --MIXED LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is concentrated in a large air force base and industrial enterprises, but the city benefits from its location within the broader Davis and Weber county employment markets, which are fairly well diversified. Income levels significantly lag the state and nation, though unemployment levels are well below national rates. --CONCENTRATED PROPERTY TAX BASE: The local property tax base is highly concentrated in the top 10 payers, which make up 31.6% of AV. Due to the timing of various appeals and recent years' housing market weakness, AV volatility has been high. These weaknesses are mitigated by state-wide property tax rate adjustment procedures that default to the rate required to produce the prior year's levy plus new growth. --SOUND DEBT PROFILE: Debt levels are moderate, amortization is rapid, capital needs are minimal, and the city plans on financing all of its near-term capital improvement plan with pay-as-you-go financing. CREDIT PROFILE Located in northern Davis County about 28 miles north of Salt Lake City, Clearfield is mainly residential, with a significant industrial component. Large local employers include Hill Air Force Base, which is located adjacent to the city, and the Freeport Center, which is a 7 million square foot distribution facility serving numerous tenants. The city has been recovering well from the housing-led recession, with September 2012 unemployment at 5.9%, down substantially from 8.2% the year prior. The improvement reflects a 1.7% expansion in employment and a 0.8% decline in the labor force. Major New Industrial Facility Under Construction The city's third largest employer, ATK Thiokol, has begun construction on an airplane part manufacturing complex that the city expects to add hundreds of millions to the tax roll and 600 local jobs over a 10 year period. Fitch believes that this development should spur local economic growth, though the city's general fund is unlikely to directly benefit from increased property tax revenues as the taxpayer is receiving a 70-75% rebate on its property taxes up to a cumulative total of $14 million. The remaining property tax revenues will flow to the city's redevelopment agency. A Concentrated Tax Base The city's tax base is dominated by a handful of very large industrial enterprises. As such, the tax base is highly concentrated, with the top 10 payers making up 32% of fiscal 2011 AV. The largest payer, Freeport Center Associates, makes up 13% of AV and successfully appealed its value in fiscal 2011. The AV reduction will appear in fiscal 2012, though Freeport Center's tax liability was reduced starting in fiscal 2011, resulting in a significant reduction to property tax revenues. In future years the tax rate may be adjusted upward to offset the AV loss. Before consideration of Freeport Center's appeal, fiscal 2011 AV rose a substantial 10.8% in fiscal 2011 following losses of 0.8% and 11.4% in fiscal years 2010 and 2009, respectively. It is unclear to what extent the taxpayer's appeal will weigh on AV in fiscal 2013, though related property tax revenues will not fall if the city council adopts the certified tax rate (the tax rate that will achieve the same amount of property tax revenues as the prior year, plus new growth). Sound Financial Operations The city's operations are sound, having produced five consecutive years of operating surpluses despite recessionary pressures. Fiscal 2011 general fund operations (the last year for which an audit was available) produced a $316,000 surplus, raising the total and unrestricted general fund balances to solid levels of $4.6 million (30% of expenditures and transfers out) and $2.9 million (19%), respectively. Management estimates that fiscal 2012 operations also produced a surplus, raising the city's unrestricted general fund balance $1.7 million above its state-mandated 18% cap. Management is planning on spending down the reserve to its 18% maximum mostly on one-time capital items, such as building improvements, road maintenance, and recreational fields. A portion may also be used to increase wages after four years of wage freezes. The housing-led recession resulted in three consecutive years of relatively modest revenue declines through fiscal 2010. In response, management prudently initiated various expenditure reductions that have allowed the city to grow its financial cushion in spite of revenue pressures. These reductions include leaving vacancies open, cuts to travel and supplies, wage freezes, and an early retirement plan. Broader cuts to services were not required to balance operations, leaving the city with ample remaining expenditure flexibility. Sales Tax Revenue Bonds Enjoy Strong Coverage The city's recent economic outperformance has benefited sales tax revenues, which increased 7% and 9% in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, respectively. The city's three months of fiscal year to date revenues show gains averaging 6.6% versus the same period a year ago. If recent gains persist, sales taxes will outperform the city's budgeted expectations of a $100,000 sales tax increase (or 2.9% of fiscal 2012 sales tax revenues). These sales tax revenue gains have resulted in increased MADS coverage for the sales tax revenue bonds. Fitch estimates that sales tax revenues of $3.4 million in fiscal 2012 covered MADS of $1.28 million a strong 2.66x. This is an improvement from 2010 MADS coverage of 2.29x. Based on management's conservative budgeted sales tax revenues for fiscal 2013, MADS coverage in fiscal 2013 would be 2.74x. The bonds' strong coverage levels stand up well to severe Fitch-designed stress scenarios. A one-time revenue loss of 50% would lower ADS to an adequate 1.38x. Annual 5% revenue declines in perpetuity would lower coverage to no less than 1.55x through fiscal 2029 when the bonds mature. Fitch estimates revenues would have to drop by an extreme 64%from budgeted fiscal 2013 levels to reach 1.0x ADS. Bondholders enjoy a sound additional bonds test, requiring 200% MADS coverage for parity issuances. No further parity issuances are expected in the foreseeable future. Sound Debt Profile The city's debt profile is sound. Net and overlapping debt levels are moderate at $1,836 per capita (4.3% of market value). Principal amortizes rapidly, with 74% of debt retired over 10 years. The city's capital improvement plan is modest, consisting mainly of routine road maintenance and a handful of miscellaneous items. Management believes its CIP will be funded on a pay-as-you-go basis and does not anticipate any debt issuances. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).