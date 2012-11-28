FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Trident USA Health Services rating remains 'B'
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Trident USA Health Services rating remains 'B'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 - The ratings on Trident USA Health Services LLC remain unchanged
with the company's intention to issue an incremental $35 million second-lien
term loan facility to fund acquisition activity and repay outstanding revolver
debt. MX USA Inc. and Kan-Di-Ki LLC are the borrowers of this debt.

Our rating on Trident reflects our assessment of the company's business risk 
profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We 
expect revenue to increase by approximately 10% per year, primarily reflecting 
continued acquisitions and the expansion of service offerings to existing and 
acquired customers, along with steady reimbursement rates on both the federal 
and state levels.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
 
RATINGS LIST

Trident USA Health Services, LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        

 $124M second-lien term loan due 2017*  CCC+
   Recovery Rating                      6

*Includes the $35M add-on.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

