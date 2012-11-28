TEXT-Fitch rates Kansas City, Kan. BPU bonds 'A+'

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) $79.8 million utility system improvement revenue bonds series 2012B. The bonds finance aggregate project costs of approximately $90.3 million. The plan of finance anticipates the bonds will be priced at a premium which together with the bond principal will fully fund the project and related issuance costs. To the extent the premium differs from the estimates the par amount of bonds will change accordingly. The bonds are expected to price Dec. 6 through negotiated sale. Fitch also affirms the 'A+' rating on the following outstanding BPU bonds: --$404 million utility system revenue bonds (senior lien). The Rating Outlook is Stable. PROCEEDS Bond proceeds will be used to purchase a 17% (110 MW) undivided interest in the natural-gas fired Dogwood Generating Facility ($70.3 million) and finance distribution system upgrades ($20 million). SECURITY The bonds are payable from net revenues of the combined electric and water system on parity with outstanding utility system revenue bonds (senior lien). KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The rating reflects the continuance of BPU's improved and stable financial performance aided by regular rate increases in a declining fuel price environment. Moderating the performance is the elevated level of payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT). REGULAR RATE INCREASES: BPU has implemented a multiyear rate increase plan, following a previous cost-of-service study. Fitch notes that BPU has already implemented three rate increases since July 2010, and a final increase is planned for January 2013. Additional rate increases thereafter to cover future environmental related expenditures are likely. FLEXIBLE RATE STRUCTURE: BPU benefits from a flexible rate structure that recovers variable costs in a timely manner. The rate structure includes an energy cost adjustment charge (every three months), a PILOT charge, and the recently implemented environmental surcharge (2011) to recover a portion of related costs. Residential rates as of 2012 appear competitive for the region. CAPEX PLANS NEED RATE INCREASES: Sizable future capital additions are planned to improve and expand facilities and for environmental projects at BPU coal-fired plants. Costs for environmental modifications to the Nearman Station, BPU's most important plant, range from $200 million to $300 million. Fitch believes that planned capex will require periodic rate increases beyond 2013 to preserve financial metrics at reasonable levels. WEAK SERVICE AREA DEMOGRAPHICS: The 'A+' rating takes into account the service area's below-average wealth indicators, and large commercial and industrial customer base. These concerns are partially offset by the lack of customer concentration and the system's stable financial metrics. Recent economic trends appear constructive. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION NON-ADHERENCE TO RATE PLAN: The recently improved and projected financial metrics are based on current and future rate increases. Adherence to the rate plan to fund the utility's sizable capex plan remains a key rating factor. IMPROVED POWER SUPPLY BPU completed a comprehensive 20-year master plan in 2003. A revaluation in 2008 and 2009 led to decisions to discontinue planning for coal-fired plants and focus on gas generation. Preliminary results suggested adding a 25MW-75MW single-cycle combustion or combined cycle turbine. Dogwood Generating Facility was selected as the best option to meet capacity needs through at least 2016 and possibly as long as 2018. The facility, rated at 635MW-650MW, is a combined-cycle natural gas plant located southeast of Kansas City. It was placed in commercial service in February 2002. The facility has a strong operating history and will help position BPU for regulatory compliance, while enhancing fuel diversification (BPU is 90% coal based). BPU has been purchasing power from the plant since 2007. Electric capital improvements for 2012 through 2016 are sizable at approximately $320 million. Historical experience is that improvements will be 65% debt financed. Water outlays for that period are estimated at $60 million, with $45 million likely to be financed. An updated five-year utility system capital plan and cost of service study is due by June 2013. BETTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Projected financial results for calendar year 2012 (based on nine months actual ended Sept. 30 and three months projected) assume combined system revenues of $293.4 million, an increase of 7.3% from the year before. Net revenues (before PILOT) are estimated at $93 million versus $80.6 million in 2011. Required PILOT payments are forecasted at $29 million (10.9%) in 2012, against $28.3 million (11.9%) in 2011. Based on these numbers, debt service coverage (DSC) (total system before PILOT) is projected at 2.44x in 2012 compared with 2.09x in 2011. Without PILOT, DSC falls to a still reasonable 1.68x, compared with 1.36x in 2011. For 2013, DSC is projected at 2.35 (before PILOT) and 1.66x (after PILOT). PILOT payments are assumed at $29.2 million (10.9%), unchanged from the year earlier. Beginning in 2014, BPU's intent is to move to a fixed transfer payment to the Unified Government. As of Sept. 30, 2012, reserves and liquidity approximated $25 million, with $11.9 million of Rate Stabilization funds and $5 million of System Development reserves, contributing the largest share. Total operating reserves were equal to 46 days of O&M. BPU has a goal of reaching 60 days cash on hand. For additional information see Fitch research report dated Aug. 2, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012; --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria